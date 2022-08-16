ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota

(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
POLK COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thief River Falls, MN
City
Karlstad, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
kfgo.com

Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County

MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
trfradio.com

DALE ‘Shorty’ Wilkens

Dale Melvin “Shorty” Wilkens, 74, of Grygla, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Service will be 11 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Grygla, MN, with Vicar Marilyn Grafstrom, Officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM,...
GRYGLA, MN
trfradio.com

DEBRA OSBORNE

Debra (Debbie) Osborne, 66, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a 3.5 year battle with pancreatic cancer. A Private Family Visitation will take place from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, August 19,...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

DONALD SRNSKY

Donald Srnsky, 71, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Newfolden, MN, with Pastor Ollie Urdahl officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, rural Thief River Falls, MN.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Vehicles#Dot#Dnr
kroxam.com

FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022

Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
US News and World Report

North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy