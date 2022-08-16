Read full article on original website
Viking Area Man Faces Charges Following Incident at Pennington County Humane Society
A Viking area man faces charges following an incident at the Pennington County Humane Society. Sheriff’s Officials in Thief River Falls respond to a disturbance call with “someone from the Humane Society” saying a subject was there “visiting a dog and trying to get the dog to do inappropriate things to him.”
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A legal battle between the City of Grand Forks and petitioners over the Fufeng project land is underway. The battleground is held in Devils Lake after district judges recused themselves, sending the case to Ramsey County. The petitioners are seeking for the right...
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
Digi-Key opens $400M distribution center in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. - Digi-Key Electronics was busting at the seams when it began planning a 2.2 million-square-foot, $400 million expansion in 2017. Now, as the Thief River Falls company on Wednesday showed off the new space, one of the 10 largest warehouses in the country, it is growing at a pace that will outgrow the current addition in the next decade.
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
DALE ‘Shorty’ Wilkens
Dale Melvin “Shorty” Wilkens, 74, of Grygla, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Service will be 11 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Grygla, MN, with Vicar Marilyn Grafstrom, Officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM,...
DEBRA OSBORNE
Debra (Debbie) Osborne, 66, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family after a 3.5 year battle with pancreatic cancer. A Private Family Visitation will take place from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, August 19,...
DONALD SRNSKY
Donald Srnsky, 71, of Thief River Falls, MN passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Newfolden, MN, with Pastor Ollie Urdahl officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, rural Thief River Falls, MN.
FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022
Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
