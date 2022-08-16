ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter

Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
The Independent

Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache

Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
BGR.com

Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
