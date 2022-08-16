Read full article on original website
Daniel Craig Once Called Starring in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Tomb Raider’ the ‘Worst Mistake I’ve Made’
Daniel Craig once explained why he didn't enjoy making the film 'Tomb Raider,' and how he and Angelina Jolie paid for the film's quality.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years
Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Talks How 'Dehumanizing' CGI Acting Can Be And Whether There Are Too Many Marvel Movies And TV Shows
Mark Ruffalo discusses the difficulties acting within CGI productions and discusses the amount of films and TV shows within the MCU.
Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache
Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
Why Jonah Hill ‘Immediately Hated’ ‘Superbad’ Co-Star Christopher Mintz-Plasse At First
The actor known for his comedic roles was not loving McLovin when they first met.
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
John Wayne Almost Lost His Movie Career for Being Nice to Vengeful Studio Executive’s ‘Girl’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne almost lost his movie career before it truly started when he returned a young female actor's 'idle flirtations.'
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie
Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
