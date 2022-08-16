Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
ETOnline.com
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Drops Her First Song
Lola Consuelos has officially released her first single. The 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dropped "Paranoia Silverlining" on Wednesday and her voice is mesmerizing. In the three minute-long song, Lola sings, "We'll be in the clouds / memories so loud / you don't have the heart to...
purewow.com
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Live fans slam Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for ‘faking’ new episode after her long absence from show
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan fans have slammed the hosts for faking parts of the show’s new episode. Viewers have shared their excitement over Kelly Ripa’s return to the morning show after a long absence, but they’re upset with how it all turned out. Kelly was out...
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Rosie O’Donnell takes her relationship with girlfriend Aimee Hauer to a new level!
Rosie O’Donnell is taking her romantic relationship to the next level! The actress shared a sweet video on social media with her girlfriend Aimee Hauer, celebrating her birthday and adding multiple photos from their happy moments together. But it seems the couple wanted to make her love a...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
Kelly Ripa Reveals the ‘Remarkable’ Self-Tan Drops She Uses to Get Her Sunkissed Glow
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Self-tanners have single-handedly changed our life. We no longer have to wait until the summer to get some color — now we can glow any time of year without the threat of harmful UV rays! (Safety first.) Spray […]
Reba McEntire's Boyfriend Rex Linn Will Play Her Onscreen Husband on 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire is experiencing some art imitating life. After the Grammy Award winner, 67, was announced as part of the season 3 cast of ABC's Big Sky back in May, Deadline reported that her boyfriend Rex Linn will join her in the show as her onscreen husband, sharing a first-look image of the couple playing Buck and Sunny Barnes.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Family Album With Their 3 Children Through the Years: See Photos
Party of five! After meeting on the set of All My Children, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos soon found a real-life romance and began to grow their family. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale alum wed in 1996, and eldest son Michael was born one year later. Daughter Lola and son Joaquin followed in 2001 and 2003, respectively. […]
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony
Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Denies Reports They Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga a Bill for Skipping Their Wedding
Shutting down the rumors. Luis “Louie” Ruelas shut down reports that his wife, Teresa Giudice, requested money from her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for missing their wedding on Saturday, August 6. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and […]
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill’s Ex-Husband Jon Was Pronounced Dead on a Sidewalk After ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Jon Hill's death is still shrouded in mystery. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office told ET that the late musician, who's the former husband of makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill, was pronounced dead on a sidewalk on Aug. 10. The cause and manner of death have been deferred...
People
