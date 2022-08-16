ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ETOnline.com

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Drops Her First Song

Lola Consuelos has officially released her first single. The 21-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dropped "Paranoia Silverlining" on Wednesday and her voice is mesmerizing. In the three minute-long song, Lola sings, "We'll be in the clouds / memories so loud / you don't have the heart to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Wedding
Us Weekly

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Family Album With Their 3 Children Through the Years: See Photos

Party of five! After meeting on the set of All My Children, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos soon found a real-life romance and began to grow their family. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale alum wed in 1996, and eldest son Michael was born one year later. Daughter Lola and son Joaquin followed in 2001 and 2003, respectively. […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The Real Reason Logan Left 'The Bachelorette' Before the Rose Ceremony

Controversial The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer was eliminated from the show in episode 6, but not because Gabby didn't give him a rose!. Logan, 26, made waves on the ABC reality show’s cruise ship as he switched from Rachel Recchia’s team to Gabby Windey’s. But neither woman kicked him to curb. Instead, it was COVID-19 that knocked him out of the competition.
TV SHOWS
