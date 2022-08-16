After a two-year hiatus, the Crossroads Church will resume its annual Garage Free sale Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon. All items are free at the Garage Free sale. “Crossroads has sponsored this event for over 14 years — with a break the past two — and we are excited to be able to provide an opportunity for anyone in the community to participate,” said Heather Karolus of the Crossroads Church. “Whether you have items to share, are in need of something or are a real bargain hunter, we welcome your participation!”

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO