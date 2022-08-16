Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN
IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT. IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT. IAJOBS2 OC………..UNEMPLOYMENT RATE,” :09. SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS...
iowa.media
DNR issues 14 toxic beach warnings for August 19-25
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
iowa.media
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
iowa.media
TYSON DEDICATES STORM LAKE FEED MILL
TYSON FOODS IS OPERATING A NEW FEED MILL IN NORTHWEST IOWA. IT’S A REPLACEMENT FEED MILL AND ADDS 69 ACRES TO TYSON’S TURKEY COMPLEX IN STORM LAKE. NEARLY SIX DOZEN FARMERS WITHIN A 60 MILE RADIUS OF THE COMMUNITY SUPPLY THE MAJORITY OF TURKEYS PROCESSED AT THE COMPANY’S STORM LAKE PLANT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
Former Iowa Governor & Ambassador to China Endorses Freedom Amendment
Former Iowa Governor and Ambassador to China Terry Branstad announced on Wednesday he plans to vote for the Freedom Amendment, which would add Second Amendment language to Iowa’s constitution, in November and he’s encouraging his fellow Iowans to do the same. The announcement was made on the Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC) Facebook page during a broadcast of their weekly video podcast, #2A4IA Warrior Wednesday.
iowa.media
Missouri Independent, Midwest Newsroom co-hosting community discussion on lead
The Aug. 30 discussion will feature a panel of experts, including, from left, Gunga Hettiarachchi, Beto Lugo-Martinez and Elizabeth Friedman. The fourth panelist, Amy Roberts is not pictured. (Photo collage courtesy of the Missouri Independent) A study released last year found that more than 80% of Missouri children had some...
iowa.media
“THE FINISHER” CHOSEN TOP NEW FOOD AT IOWA STATE FAIR
THE FINISHER, A NEW FOOD FROM THE RIB SHACK, TOOK TOP HONORS IN THE 2022 PEOPLE’S CHOICE BEST NEW FOOD CONTEST AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR. THE “OMG” CHICKEN SANDWICH FROM CHICKEN CITY AND PORK PICNIC IN A CUP FROM THE IOWA PORK TENT WERE ALSO IN THE COMPETITION.
iowa.media
Candidates for state auditor stress objectivity over partisanship
Democratic incumbent Rob Sand will face off against Republican Todd Halbur in the November election. (Graphic made by Iowa Capital Dispatch) In the race for state auditor, Democratic incumbent Rob Sand promises voters he will remain committed to serving as the taxpayers’ watchdog, while Republican opponent Todd Halbur believes the job should be separate from partisan disputes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
Richard ‘Dick’ Clark of Perry
Richard “Dick” Clark, 68, of Perry passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. In accord with his wishes, no services are planned. Richard “Dick” LeRoy Clark was born Aug. 4, 1954, in Perry, Iowa, to Doyle Eugene and Laura Ellen (McCain) Clark.
iowa.media
T Avenue to close for mass-casualty exercise Saturday
The 3.5-mile stretch of T Avenue (County Road R22) between Iowa Highway 141 and 190th Street (County Road F31) will be closed Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. as the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency and Dallas County EMS stage a mass-casualty drill. The exercise will also involve public...
iowa.media
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 p.m. Friday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Perry area until 8 p.m. Friday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. There might also be some funnel clouds with a few of the storms. Along with Dallas County, the severe...
iowa.media
Eat like a Victorian at the Carnegie Library Museum Sunday
Learn how to set an elegant Victorian-era table and to eat politely based on standards evolving from the 1870s on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Library Museum. Janet Dennis of Living History Farms will lead this lesson in dining manners and menus in Victorian-era Iowa. The event is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Rock talk set for Sunday at Forest Park Musem
Forest Park Museum Curator Pete Malmberg will lead a discussion of rocks and minerals Sunday from 1:30-2 p.m. at the museum at 14581 K Ave. in Perry. A variety of unusual rocks and minerals from Dallas County and even father afield will be discussed. Visitors are welcome to bring their own specimens for the show-and-tell exercise.
iowa.media
Garage Free sale resumes Saturday at Crossroads Church
After a two-year hiatus, the Crossroads Church will resume its annual Garage Free sale Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon. All items are free at the Garage Free sale. “Crossroads has sponsored this event for over 14 years — with a break the past two — and we are excited to be able to provide an opportunity for anyone in the community to participate,” said Heather Karolus of the Crossroads Church. “Whether you have items to share, are in need of something or are a real bargain hunter, we welcome your participation!”
iowa.media
Doris Fessler of Perry
Services are pending for Doris Jean Fessler, 95, of Perry. Doris passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2022, at King’s Garden Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Doris is survived by her sons, Richard (Sharon) Fessler of Perry and Jeffrey Fessler of Perry; grandchildren, J. R. (Nancy) Fessler of Perry, Christina (Miriam) Fessler of Perry, Nichole (Jim) Graham of Perry and Danielle (Jeff) Cechovic of Perry; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Kadolph; and sister-in-law, Velma Simmer.
Comments / 0