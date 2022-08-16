Read full article on original website
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
Usage up, donations down at Jones Co. Food Bank
As you can see by the look of the shelves, the Jones County Food Bank is struggling to keep. food in stock for clients. This at a time when usage is up due to several factors. (Photo by Kim Brooks) Much like the Monticello Food Pantry, the Jones County Community...
Photo Gallery: Coralville holds 5th Street Social ahead of $5 million construction project
Last Saturday, families, friends, and four-legged pals roamed 5th Street in Coralville for the city’s annual 5th Street Social. The street was blocked off from 6th Avenue to 12th Avenueto allow for a host of activities, including a car show, beer garden, live music and kids tables. The block...
Scammers pretend to represent Swisher firefighters
Scammers are pretending to represent Swisher firefighters. That’s according to a post on the Jefferson Monroe Fire Department Facebook page. It indicates people have been receiving texts claiming to be from the department, saying Swisher firefighter t-shirts are now $10 off. One version of the text sent twice to...
District to use alternatives for staff openings
Not all of the teaching positions within the Monticello Community School district have been filled for the 2022-23 school year, so the district plans to do some improvising. These adjustments were part of the principal reports offered at a special meeting of the Monticello School Board Aug. 10 in the administrative board room.
Suspect accused of pulling gun on downtown IC bar staff wanted after skipping arraignment
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect accused of pulling a gun on the staff of a downtown Iowa City bar. According to online court records, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga skipped his arraignment, which was scheduled for 2:00 Friday afternoon at the Johnson County Courthouse. Iowa City...
UI student arrested after downtown Iowa City police chase
A University of Iowa student is in custody after allegedly leading an overnight police chase through downtown Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they observed a 2014 Volkswagen Passat squeal its tires as it turned from westbound Washington Street to northbound Clinton Street just after 1am Friday. The car reportedly fishtailed near several pedestrians, the sped up Clinton Street before turning westbound the wrong way on Jefferson Street. The car reached speeds of over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit as police pursued with their lights and siren activated.
Solon OWI suspect accused of stealing, destroying vials of his own blood at UIHC
A Solon drunk driving suspect reportedly tried to destroy evidence in the case by stealing vials of his own blood and destroying them. Johnson County deputies pulled over a 2020 GMC Sierra K1500 just after 11:00 Thursday night for speeding on Market Street near 3rd Street. The driver, 36-year-old Juan Martinez Lopez of Ely, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused breath testing. An open tallboy of Bud Light was located in the cup holder. Martinez Lopez has multiple previous drunk driving convictions.
Creative Adventure Lab offers sneak peak, Aug. 20
This Saturday, families and kids of all ages can venture to downtown Monticello and enjoy free admission at the grand opening of the Creative Adventure Lab. Located in the former Dollar General at 101 E. First St., this is the second location for the operation that is based in Dubuque.
UI Police offer self-defense class
With the start of fall classes approaching, University of Iowa Police are offering women a class in self-defense techniques. Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) is the nation’s largest self-defense course. R.A.D. is taught at over 1,400 colleges and universities, private, municipal, state and federal agencies by more than 6,000 instructors.
Rollover accident on I-80 on-ramp ties up traffic in West Branch Friday afternoon
A rollover accident in West Branch tied up traffic on Downey Street Friday afternoon. Online records show first responders were called to the accident scene on the westbound on-ramp at the Interstate 80 West Branch exit just before 3:30pm. Multiple agencies responded including University of Iowa Aircare and the Johnson County Ambulance Service. No details about the victim or vicitms have been released.
Suspect in July Iowa City police chase in custody
The suspect in an Iowa City police chase is now in custody. 31-year-old Morgan Powell of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:15 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Powell was wanted after leading officers on a chase just after 5:30pm on July 26th. According to arrest records, police noticed Powell driving a 2006 Chevy Impala with no front license plate and illegal tint on the front windows on the 1200 block of Gilbert Court. He was also reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
Monticello Food Pantry sees spike in usage
Usage has substantially increased at the Monticello Food Pantry, setting records. In June of this year, they served 72 households and 257 individuals. In June 2021, those figures were 43 and 145 respectively. In July, it was 83 households and 259 individuals. As the cost of food and non-perishable food...
IC armed robbery suspect pleads not guilty
An Iowa City armed robbery suspect has entered a not guilty plea. 28-year-old Chad Morgan Fairchild of the Town and Campus Apartments is charged with 1st Degree Robbery and Assault While Using or Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. Just after 9:45pm on July 24th, Fairchild reportedly entered Hawkeye Smoke and Liquor...
Brian Ferentz asks judge to dismiss racism claims made against him in lawsuit
University of Iowa assistant football coach Brian Ferentz is asking a judge to essentially dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by former players, addressing specific accusations of racism and addressing concerns with each of the plaintiffs’ cases during a Thursday court appearance. Seven former Iowa Hawkeye football players are...
Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation
University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
