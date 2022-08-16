ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Council proposal would give seniors a chance to lower property taxes

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio officials now pushing a proposal that will give property tax credits to seniors for volunteer work. This comes as everyone is feeling a wallop in the wallet during record inflation. Gas prices, cost of goods, and taxes -- everything is on the rise. The city...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area

SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
news4sanantonio.com

Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment

SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Money Wise Wednesday

The team at Davidson Capital Management has been putting their clients' needs first for years, helping them every step of the way when it comes to financial planning and investing. We've got some great tips from them this morning. Davidson Capital Management Inc. 8000 IH-10 W Suite 970. 210-418-1989. Facebook:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspects arrested due to neglecting their own mothers' serious health issues

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are being accused of severe elderly neglect, due to not taking care of their 57-year-old mother. Bexar County Police Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, and 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez were supposed to be in charge of helping out their mother with her medical issues but weren’t.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Search for missing woman continues, Help Us Find: Sharon Oglesby

COMAL COUNTY -- The search for missing 38-year-old woman Sharon Oglesby continues. Nina Glass the Co-Director of Alamo Search and Rescue SATX recently met with the family of Oglesby in Comal County in the Canyon Lake area to pass out flyers. "She’s actually been missing since April but a few...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Off-duty deputy arrested after damaging private property intoxicated, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property. The incident happened on Saturday at 12:55 a.m. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, the off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Corporal was arrested by San Antonio police after someone called 911 that someone was trying to break in. Adelina Agosto, 41 was reportedly intoxicated and broke the victim’s door.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Photography Day

SAN ANTONIO - Every year on August 19, the art of photography is honored with National Photography Day. We want to see your photography skills! Post one of your favorite photos and tell us what makes it special. #NationalPhotographyDay. Use the form below to share your photo or CLICK HERE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
KERRVILLE, TX

