NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
Council proposal would give seniors a chance to lower property taxes
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio officials now pushing a proposal that will give property tax credits to seniors for volunteer work. This comes as everyone is feeling a wallop in the wallet during record inflation. Gas prices, cost of goods, and taxes -- everything is on the rise. The city...
City provides financial help for home repairs
Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
Benefactor Najim helps fund new SJRC Texas school for disadvantaged children
SAN ANTONIO - A project to benefit children in need became reality today at SJRC Texas in Bulverde as local benefactor Harvey Najim helped supply about half of the funding for a new $1.7 million school. "If Harvey Najim supports you, you know you're on the right track," says Tara...
Residents in Alazan Courts discuss plans to renovate their area
SAN ANTONIO - People living in a west side community called the Alazan Courts gave feedback on the plans to reimagine the area. Opportunity Home, which is an affordable housing campaign, has teamed up with a local architect group called Able City to try and update the 90-year-old housing development.
Volunteer at the American Cancer Society to ensure patients make their treatment
SAN ANTONIO – The American Cancer Society needs your help getting volunteers to drive cancer patients to their treatments. The Road to Recovery Program helps cancer patients who struggle to get rides to and from treatments. Many patients need daily or weekly cancer treatment, that's where volunteers can step in when family and friends aren't available and make a huge difference in getting patients the care they need.
National Immunization Awareness Month with San Antonio Metro Health
August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and Dr. Anita Kurian with San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is here with some very important information. Take a look to learn more!. SAN ANTONIO METROPOLITAN HEALTH. |(210) 207-8894.
Money Wise Wednesday
The team at Davidson Capital Management has been putting their clients' needs first for years, helping them every step of the way when it comes to financial planning and investing. We've got some great tips from them this morning. Davidson Capital Management Inc. 8000 IH-10 W Suite 970. 210-418-1989. Facebook:...
In wake of Uvalde, grandparents struggle finding mental health help for grandchildren
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a perspective we have not heard in the wake of the Uvalde school tragedy: from grandparents raising their grandchildren and going through some of the same struggles as the gunman’s family. The Trouble Shooters show you their call for better access to mental...
Bexar County Sheriff's Office reveals new title for its' Law Enforcement Annex
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sherriff's Office has officially unveiled the new name for its Law Enforcement Annex. Previously named the Quarry Oaks Law Enforcement Annex, it's now called the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Floyd M. Cardenas Law Enforcement Annex. Friday, August 19, is the first anniversary of the...
'No words': children left at a wrong stop. Here's why officials say it won't happen again
SAN ANTONIO — A father tells us he desperately searched for his four young children after they were dropped off at the wrong bus stop and missing for more than an hour. He said officials are short on drivers. So we went to find out what's being done to stop this from happening again.
Suspects arrested due to neglecting their own mothers' serious health issues
SAN ANTONIO – Three people are being accused of severe elderly neglect, due to not taking care of their 57-year-old mother. Bexar County Police Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspects, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, and 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez were supposed to be in charge of helping out their mother with her medical issues but weren’t.
Search for missing woman continues, Help Us Find: Sharon Oglesby
COMAL COUNTY -- The search for missing 38-year-old woman Sharon Oglesby continues. Nina Glass the Co-Director of Alamo Search and Rescue SATX recently met with the family of Oglesby in Comal County in the Canyon Lake area to pass out flyers. "She’s actually been missing since April but a few...
Off-duty deputy arrested after damaging private property intoxicated, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property. The incident happened on Saturday at 12:55 a.m. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, the off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Corporal was arrested by San Antonio police after someone called 911 that someone was trying to break in. Adelina Agosto, 41 was reportedly intoxicated and broke the victim’s door.
Witte Museum hosts 'Make-A-Wish Gala' to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses
SAN ANTONIO – The Annual Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas Gala is taking place in San Antonio this year. 'Wishes Under the Stars' will be a the Witte Museum Saturday, August 20th. The non-profit Make-A-Wish Foundation helps grant wishes to children with a critical illnesses. The wishes are life-changing...
Here's why a quarter of home-purchase agreements are being called off in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — New homes may be popping up across San Antonio but some of them will be sitting empty. Turns out, San Antonio is right at the top when it comes to cancelling new home builds. Construction is a familiar sight as far as the eye can see...
H-E-B to host largest one-day hiring event across Texas
SAN ANTONIO -- Grocery retailer H-E-B is hiring for positions across the state. To find new employees, H-E-B will host their largest one-day hiring event ever on Tuesday, August 23. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda stores in Texas.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS on this National Photography Day
SAN ANTONIO - Every year on August 19, the art of photography is honored with National Photography Day. We want to see your photography skills! Post one of your favorite photos and tell us what makes it special. #NationalPhotographyDay. Use the form below to share your photo or CLICK HERE...
57-year old mother 'clinging to life' after deputies arrest her 3 children for neglect
A woman is in critical condition and the sheriff says she may not make it. On Thursday, Deputies arrested her three children in what the sheriff's office is calling a severe case of abuse. 37-year old Oscar Dominguez maintained his innocence while in handcuffs after being taken into custody. Bexar...
HERE'S THE SCOOP: Ice Cream is a healthier choice than a multigrain bagel, new study says
SAN ANTONIO - A new study will have ice cream lovers celebrating. The study from Tufts University in Massachusetts says that ice cream is a much healthier choice than a multigrain bagel. According to Tufts University, they developed a new Food Compass system, which they have tested using a national...
4-month-old puppy in need of some love and care to change its' life
KERRVILLE, Texas – A 4-month-old puppy needs our assistance in turning around its’ rocky start to life. “Tuffy” needs extensive surgery to repair the injuries he endured after being thrown against a wall inside a Kerrville home. Kerrville Pets Alive is asking for donations of up to...
