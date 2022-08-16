Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Daily Advocate
Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 Farm Tour
VERSAILLES — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 Farm Tour on Friday. The Darke County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee, in cooperation with OSU Extension and Darke Soil and Water Conservation District hosted an elected officials Farm Tour on Friday, Aug. 12. Elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels were invited to attend this event.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
countynewsonline.org
Wayne HealthCare to make a stop at GPL
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library are proud to welcome Wayne HealthCare Wellness Center team members Robyn Feitshans, MS, Karen Droesch, RD, Angela Favorite, BS, and Jordan Francis, MPH, on Tuesday, August 30. The Wellness Center team will provide free blood pressure screenings, nutrition and diabetes education, and wellness program information during an open house from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the third floor conference room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
Federal free lunch program ends; districts, organizations prepare for increased need
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the USDA free school lunch program has ended, there are concerns about the cost of food as students return to the classroom. Organizations in the Miami Valley are gearing up to provide more meals to kids. For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, students will have […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
Eaton Register Herald
Driver exam station grand reopening celebrated
EATON — State and local officials gathered at Junction Village Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to celebrate the re-location of the Preble County Title Office and the grand reopening of the driver’s exam station. “Thank you guys, for being here. I really appreciate it,” Preble County Clerk of...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Public Library announces upcoming closures
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on Friday, August 26 for Staff Appreciation Day and on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. GPL’s regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library can be reached by calling (937) 548-3915.
miamivalleytoday.com
MVVM plans barn sale
TROY- The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) will host a barn sale from Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, featuring antiques and furniture from the museum and a garage sale with booth spaces for outside vendors. “This is our first barn sale,” MVVM board president Ted Jones said. “We...
Farm and Dairy
Deer hunts help control population
COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Public Library offering COSI Learning Lunchboxes to patrons
GREENVILLE – While the Children’s Department at Greenville Public Library is taking the month of August off from programming, we are proud to offer COSI Learning Lunchboxes to local families!. Beginning August 15, GPL will be offering 100 Learning Lunchboxes to families with children ages 6-12. Each dinosaur-themed...
Montgomery County solid waste station in Moraine closed Saturday
MORAINE — Montgomery County announced Wednesday the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Encrete Lane in Moraine will be closed Saturday, according to a news release. >>Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect in slaying of 4 is returned from Kansas, jailed in Montgomery County. This is due to a county-wide network update...
countynewsonline.org
Spirit EMS gives employees chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota RAV4
GREENVILLE—While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit. Medical Transport does things a little differently. Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect. attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into.
dayton.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store
It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗. Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating...
Daily Advocate
Ads for Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Greenville in Greenville, OH
Other Ads from Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Greenville.
countynewsonline.org
Powell Announces Bike Helmet Giveaway at Miami County Fair
COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) is inviting families to the Miami County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. to receive a free bike helmet for their kids. Some fairgoers may recall the giveaway in recent memory. “For the last few years I have enjoyed getting...
