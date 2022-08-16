ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Daily Advocate

Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 Farm Tour

VERSAILLES — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 Farm Tour on Friday. The Darke County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee, in cooperation with OSU Extension and Darke Soil and Water Conservation District hosted an elected officials Farm Tour on Friday, Aug. 12. Elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels were invited to attend this event.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors

Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
Daily Advocate

2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway

GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Wayne HealthCare to make a stop at GPL

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library are proud to welcome Wayne HealthCare Wellness Center team members Robyn Feitshans, MS, Karen Droesch, RD, Angela Favorite, BS, and Jordan Francis, MPH, on Tuesday, August 30. The Wellness Center team will provide free blood pressure screenings, nutrition and diabetes education, and wellness program information during an open house from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the third floor conference room.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival

TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Senior day at the fair

TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
livability.com

5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH

The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Driver exam station grand reopening celebrated

EATON — State and local officials gathered at Junction Village Mall on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to celebrate the re-location of the Preble County Title Office and the grand reopening of the driver’s exam station. “Thank you guys, for being here. I really appreciate it,” Preble County Clerk of...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Public Library announces upcoming closures

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on Friday, August 26 for Staff Appreciation Day and on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. GPL’s regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The library can be reached by calling (937) 548-3915.
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

MVVM plans barn sale

TROY- The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) will host a barn sale from Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21, featuring antiques and furniture from the museum and a garage sale with booth spaces for outside vendors. “This is our first barn sale,” MVVM board president Ted Jones said. “We...
TROY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Deer hunts help control population

COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Public Library offering COSI Learning Lunchboxes to patrons

GREENVILLE – While the Children’s Department at Greenville Public Library is taking the month of August off from programming, we are proud to offer COSI Learning Lunchboxes to local families!. Beginning August 15, GPL will be offering 100 Learning Lunchboxes to families with children ages 6-12. Each dinosaur-themed...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Spirit EMS gives employees chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota RAV4

GREENVILLE—While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit. Medical Transport does things a little differently. Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect. attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Crumbl Cookies to open Huber Heights store

It’s official! Crumbl Cookies is coming to Huber Heights. 🍪💗. Cassidy Salisbury, a PR Strategist for Crumbl Cookies, said they are “very excited” to join the Huber Heights community. Described as the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
countynewsonline.org

Powell Announces Bike Helmet Giveaway at Miami County Fair

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) is inviting families to the Miami County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. to receive a free bike helmet for their kids. Some fairgoers may recall the giveaway in recent memory. “For the last few years I have enjoyed getting...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

