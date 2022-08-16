ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him

On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery

It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars

After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
PLAINS, MT
Alt 95.7

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana

At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Get To The Last Big Brewfest In Missoula. Details Here

This is the BIG ONE, folks. The brewfest we used to look forward to every year. Well, like many event's due to Covid, The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous had to be shelved.. that is until now. This is one of my favorite events. Montana has so many great brewers and...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

More Information About the Attempted Kidnapping at the Missoula Fair

On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
Alt 95.7

Man Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Gas Explosion in Lolo

One man is in St. Patrick Hospital with severe burns over half his body after a gas explosion that occurred in Lolo late Monday night. Mike Bowman, Battalion Chief with Missoula Rural Fire reported that crews were dispatched to a residence on Manor Boulevard near Lolo for a crawl space on fire with one person still trapped inside.
LOLO, MT
Alt 95.7

Dear Missoula: Slow Down On S Higgins

It's OK if you don't know offhand. You probably haven't noticed the speed limit signs recently. There's not a lot of them spanning the length and breadth of Higgins to begin with. You could get an answer to what the speed limits on city roads without posted speed limit signs...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating

As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

