Missoula Crime Report: Kidnapping and Drugs Dominate This Week
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and above the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those cases were crimes against persons, and half of those involved interpersonal violence. “We charged the kidnapping...
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery
It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars
After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load
Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
Living in Missoula? What Your Shoe Choices Say by Looking at Them
You can say a lot of things about Missoula, one of those is it’s a good-sized city. Lot’s of room to roam about. In order to do that properly, you need good footwear, and you can tell a lot about someone living in Missoula by the shoes they wear.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana
At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
Get To The Last Big Brewfest In Missoula. Details Here
This is the BIG ONE, folks. The brewfest we used to look forward to every year. Well, like many event's due to Covid, The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous had to be shelved.. that is until now. This is one of my favorite events. Montana has so many great brewers and...
More Information About the Attempted Kidnapping at the Missoula Fair
On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
Missoula Man Gets Caught Smoking Fentanyl in His Dad’s Driveway
On August 14, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a residence on Marie Drive for a report of the complainant’s son using drugs in his driveway. When the deputy arrived, he observed a car in a driveway with the driver’s door open. A male,...
Man Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Gas Explosion in Lolo
One man is in St. Patrick Hospital with severe burns over half his body after a gas explosion that occurred in Lolo late Monday night. Mike Bowman, Battalion Chief with Missoula Rural Fire reported that crews were dispatched to a residence on Manor Boulevard near Lolo for a crawl space on fire with one person still trapped inside.
FWP Bear Expert Says the ‘Hip Strip Bear’ is Back in Missoula
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear expert Jamie Jonkel told us on Monday that he was not surprised that a large black bear was spotted on the University of Montana campus early in the morning; in fact, he even identified the bruin as ‘the Hip Strip Bear’. “It...
Dear Missoula: Slow Down On S Higgins
It's OK if you don't know offhand. You probably haven't noticed the speed limit signs recently. There's not a lot of them spanning the length and breadth of Higgins to begin with. You could get an answer to what the speed limits on city roads without posted speed limit signs...
$200,000 In Stolen Property Recovered from Accused Burglars
Over $200,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered by Missoula County Sheriff’s Detectives, allegedly taken by two men taken into custody on August 3 after residents who were out of town reported a burglary via video at their home. We spoke to Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information...
UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating
As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
