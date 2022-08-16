Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Gardening Update: Home garden with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Syracuse, NY — Carol Watson features her home garden in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
cnycentral.com
Speed limit lowered on I-690 in Geddes ahead of the New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — The speed limit on I-690 near the New York State Fairgrounds has been reduced ahead of the Great New York State Fair. The speed limit on the stretch of highway in Geddes is reduced yearly during the fair from 65 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour.
cnycentral.com
NYS awarded $501.5 million in federal funds to support small businesses
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The initiative is managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury and provides funds to...
cnycentral.com
Fairgoers can apply for REAL ID, Enhanced drivers license at NYS Fair in mobile DMV office
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Visitors at the 2022 New York State Fair will be able to apply for a REAL ID or Enhanced Driver License as well as perform a variety of other tasks at a mobile New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that will be set up in the Center of Progress Building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Feeling hot and humid with off and on stormy weather continuing through Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a very hot and humid Saturday with a few isolated showers, downpours and even a couple severe thunderstorms in parts of the area, we have another day of similar weather conditions for Sunday. We will continue to have warm and humid conditions overnight and with some energy...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police seeking to identify woman caught on surveillance photo cashing fraudulent check
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police in North Syracuse are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance photos in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If...
cnycentral.com
Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car
Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
Comments / 0