Holland, MI

whtc.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district

MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#The Lottery#The Hunting#Huyser Farm Park
WWMTCw

Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kent County Sheriff’s horse ‘Hank’ dies after battle with illness

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged members. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday, Aug. 20, that “Hank” of the department’s mounted unit passed away after a long battle with a bacterial disease. Hank was an 8.5-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross gelding who succumbed to Potomac Horse Fever.
KENT COUNTY, MI
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)

If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
The Oakland Press

Commerce Township teen reported missing

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
WOOD

Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

