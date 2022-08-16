Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Crashes close eastbound I-96 in Ottawa County
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A portion of I-96 is closed in Ottawa County due to multiple crashes. Ottawa County Central Dispatch issued an alert around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 stating that eastbound I-96 near Marne, near the 24-mile marker, is completely shut down due to accidents in the area.
Police look for hit-and-run driver after man killed near northern Michigan campground
CUSTER TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in northern Michigan. Michigan State Police responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 of a man lying in the road on M-88 near the Chain O’Lakes Campground in Custer Township.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Arboreal Inn touts its cuisine, atmosphere and elegance
SPRING LAKE, MI - Offering fresh seafood selections and brand-new favorites like the cowboy steak, The Arboreal Inn is a favorite spot to visit for a fine dining experience in West Michigan. Husband and wife duo Karen and Don Weersing took over the 40-year-old restaurant in 2012 but kept the...
Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
Kent County Sheriff’s horse ‘Hank’ dies after battle with illness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged members. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday, Aug. 20, that “Hank” of the department’s mounted unit passed away after a long battle with a bacterial disease. Hank was an 8.5-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross gelding who succumbed to Potomac Horse Fever.
20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)
If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Commerce Township teen reported missing
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
MSP: Boy rescued from water at northern Michigan dam
State police say a boy was rescued after he got stuck while swimming by a dam in Northern Michigan last week.
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan breaks ground on new facility
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on a new rehabilitation and nursing center on Thursday. The facility will be located at 1226 Cedar Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Feedback over Muskegon 'small homes' proposal largely positive, though some harbor concerns
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The discussion over whether to allow smaller homes in the City of Muskegon moved forward this week. The idea came as part of a larger effort to ease the housing crunch. The city held a public outreach campaign to garner opinions on either side of the...
Grand Haven Boardwalk transforms into art gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Haven Boardwalk, near the marina area, will be transformed into an art gallery tomorrow! “Art on the Riverfront” is an outdoor, juried art show taking place from 10am until 5pm. The exhibit will showcase the works of accomplished regional artists in a variety of media such as painting, sculpture, photography, glass, wood, metal, pottery and jewelry. The event is free to the public and attendees can vote for their favorite artist through the People’s Choice Award!
Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
West Michigan bridge reopens, long detour ends
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Construction of a Maple Island Road bridge is complete, meaning motorists no longer have to take a 36-mile detour. The bridge over Brooks Creek reopened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 15, after being closed for two months. The bridge near the border of Muskegon and...
