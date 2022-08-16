Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder

Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Blasts Vince McMahon’s Regime for “Dismantling” What Triple H Built in NXT
During his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Triple H and the changes made to WWE NXT by the Vince McMahon regime when Triple H was ill. “You have to meet his mother and father. His mother and father are like salt of the earth. Two of the nicest human beings on the planet. His socialization process is as close to Leave It to Beaver as probably you could have. I guess when you don’t go through life with a f**king backpack full of f**king baggage. I think that maybe life’s a little bit — He just didn’t have [baggage]. It was strange because I’ve just never been around anybody with no vices. Like wow, like you’re really f**king talented, you cut a good promo, you’re vegan, you’re funny as f**k, you don’t miss a workout, and you don’t have any vices.”
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Writer Reveals Ric Flair Promo That Got Vince McMahon Heated
You never know what’s going to happen when you give Ric Flair a live mic as The Nature Boy has cut his fair share of memorable promos throughout the course of his career. Flair certainly knows how to get people to react when he cuts promos, but it sounds like there was at least one promo that change Vince McMahon’s approach to how he does business.
411mania.com
Tommaso Ciampa On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Triple H Taking Over Creative
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE, Triple H taking over creative, and much more. You can read his comments below. Tommaso Ciampa on his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE: “The craziest, funniest...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Walkout, Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair discussed Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE in May in her first appearance on WWE programming in months. Due to creative differences, they left a RAW event. WWE later revealed that both stars had been suspended and had lost their respective Women’s Tag Team Championships. While making...
Gamespot
All 34 WWE Wrestlers Released In 2022
The past few years have been tough for WWE talent. Although the wrestling promotion typically has annual layoffs over the course of a week. The company has released over 100 wrestlers over the past two years, which is unprecedented. With Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO and Paul Levesque taking over creative--and rehiring released wrestlers--many thought that these releases would have stopped. Well, they haven't.
A Guy Told WWE Star Kevin Owens To Get His Own Finisher, And Kevin Owens Finished Him With An All-Time Response
A fan thought he could troll Kevin Owens on Twitter over his finishing move choice, but the dude clearly thought wrong.
7 WWE Superstars I Think Could Actually Beat Roman Reigns And Take His Title
Here are a few of the WWE superstars I think have a shot at defeating Roman Reigns and taking one of his titles.
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Found Out About Karrion Kross Returning To WWE
Fans have seen some interesting returns in recent weeks and Karrion Kross recently got people talking when he appeared on SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre. It seems that Kross is being inserted into the title picture as he’s been taunting Roman Reigns and it’s been reported that he’s now listed as the number 2 heel on the SmackDown brand.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Fuels Rumors of a Return to the Ring
There have been rumors about a former WWE NXT Champion making a comeback to the ring for months, and those rumors have mainly focused on AEW or a potential return to WWE. Whatever Johnny Gargano is going through, his most recent social media post appears to indicate that he is prepared to make a comeback. Even though anything is possible and he could make his AEW debut, most indications point to him returning to WWE and possibly joining the main roster.
PWMania
WWE is Planning on Big Segments for the Third Hour of RAW
Corey Graves provided an explanation on the latest episode of the “After The Bell” podcast as to why WWE has been focusing the 10 o’clock hour on RAW:. “I’m gonna pull back the curtain for you a little bit. We as WWE, as a publicly traded company, spend a ton of money on research, development, you’re following ratings, you’re watching viewing patterns, when people tune in, when people tune out, what they like to stay for, and what makes them stay longer. There’s a lot of research that goes into how we build these shows and how we lay them out.”
411mania.com
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
PWMania
WWE Submits an Interesting New Name to Trademark
The name “Damage CTRL” has been trademarked by WWE. On Tuesday, August 16, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE submitted a trademark application for “Damage CTRL.”. The trademark will be used for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use, according to the...
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker Appears To Take Shots At Debuting WWE Act On AEW Rampage
Earlier this week, AEW announced that at All Out, Thunder Rosa would defend her AEW Women's World Championship against her ThunderStorm tag team partner, Toni Storm. One AEW talent, however, didn't exactly support this announcement, and on last night's "AEW Rampage," Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, let her distaste be known — while also taking a not-so-subtle dig at the competition.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Promoted to WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative
Shawn Michaels has been promoted in WWE. Following his retirement in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, “HBK” spent time away from wrestling to spend time with his family and do other things, while making appearances on WWE television on occasion. Michaels began assisting at...
Bleacher Report
Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?
Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it. But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion. The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a...
