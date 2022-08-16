Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
PLANetizen
Dallas Names 66-Mile Bike and Walking Trail
Dallas residents have voted on the name of a new, 66-mile long biking and walking trail that will connect Dallas and the surrounding communities of Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. According to local officials, the DFW Discovery Trail will “promote healthy living, reduce traffic congestion and draw tourism for events like races,” writes Sarah Bahari in the Dallas Morning News.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: August 19-21
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, August 19. Jason Aldean: Rock N' Roll...
dmagazine.com
Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers
It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
Plano food court adds weekend-only brunch spot to list of eateries
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!. Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.
Welcome to Sunnyslope, a Legendary Preston Hollow Estate
A century ago, when oilman M.H. Marr was looking for a new homestead for his young family, he came across a rolling parcel on the then-outskirts of Dallas that is now an iconic corner in the heart of Preston Hollow. The dominion laid a foundation for the Marr family to...
What Was a Dallas, Texas Rapper Doing With a Tiger Cub In His House?
Somebody call Joe exotic and tell him to meet us in Oakcliff Dallas, Texas. So according to WFAA, Dallas police found a baby tiger inside of a house while serving a warrant to well-known Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy. WHERE IS JOE EXOTIC WHEN YOU NEED HIM?. The police were actually...
CW33 NewsFix
Be sure to eat at these restaurants with the best hash browns in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — The best side of all time goes to the starchy and ever-so-delicious potatoes. Whatever form you want it to take place, soft, hard, crispy, mushy, or velvety it’ll do just that for you. However, there’s a far superior form for breakfast time and that is...
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens new location in Plano
White cheddar mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster is among the dishes patrons will have the chance to order at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opened its new location Aug. 18 at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in Plano.
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
While Frisco still has acreage available, the city is developing rapidly. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) Drivers regularly sit in stop-and-go traffic at the Frisco intersection of Preston Road and Main Street, while a few blocks away cattle graze in an open field. Both scenes represent the rapidly developing city for the time being, officials said.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
These are the top spots around Dallas for pedicures, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs to take time to love themselves. Whether it’s your body, mind, or soul, self-love and care are super important to living a healthy life. While women tend to take better care of their feet than men, everyone is encouraged to take some to show some love for what keeps you standing. Wednesday, August 17 is National I Love My Feet Day and it’s the perfect time to get a pedicure!
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
WFAA
DFW weather: When will it rain? Latest weekend timing
North Texas will get rain this weekend. Here's when, and how much.
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frisco, TX
Texas hosts many savory restaurants amidst a vibrant cultural scene. The best restaurants in Frisco, Texas combine passion and soul to deliver a meal you can enjoy with the ones you love. Here are some local favorites that you should visit, from home cooking to steakhouses and everything in between.
