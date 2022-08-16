ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election 2022: Who is running for Oakland City Council District 2?

With only two candidates, the City Council’s District 2 race is less crowded than some of the other contests on the November ballot. Incumbent Nikki Fortunato Bas and financial planner Harold Lowe are vying to represent the district partially surrounding Lake Merritt, including Chinatown and the Eastlake, San Antonio, and Grand Lake neighborhoods. Not sure if you live in D2? The city has an interactive map.
The Oaklandside says goodbye to David DeBolt, welcomes Jose Fermoso

As editor-in-chief of The Oaklandside, one of my favorite parts of the job is announcing powerful new ways our newsroom is growing. And then there’s the bittersweet task of letting you know when a beloved colleague is moving on. Today, I get to do both. Oaklandside’s City Hall and...
