With only two candidates, the City Council’s District 2 race is less crowded than some of the other contests on the November ballot. Incumbent Nikki Fortunato Bas and financial planner Harold Lowe are vying to represent the district partially surrounding Lake Merritt, including Chinatown and the Eastlake, San Antonio, and Grand Lake neighborhoods. Not sure if you live in D2? The city has an interactive map.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO