As record numbers of migrants continue to enter the United States through the Southern border, cities that once defined themselves as “sanctuary cities” are reaching out for federal help amid the influx. Former Senior Law Enforcement Advisor to DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano Charles Marino explains the legal definition of a “sanctuary city”, how he believes the Biden administration has gotten border policy wrong, and how the increase in immigration could strain America’s infrastructure.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO