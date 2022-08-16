ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
FOXBusiness

House of Representatives officer warns members of Congress not to use 'high-risk' TikTok

House of Representatives' Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor issued an advisory Wednesday discouraging lawmakers from using TikTok. The memo, citing information from the CAO's CyberSecurity office, calls TikTok a "high risk" social media application that could jeopardize individuals' privacy. The CyberSecurity office pointed to the excessive access to personal information...
Richard Blumenthal
Sundar Pichai
Fox News

From Washington: Immigration’s Effect On American Cities

As record numbers of migrants continue to enter the United States through the Southern border, cities that once defined themselves as “sanctuary cities” are reaching out for federal help amid the influx. Former Senior Law Enforcement Advisor to DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano Charles Marino explains the legal definition of a “sanctuary city”, how he believes the Biden administration has gotten border policy wrong, and how the increase in immigration could strain America’s infrastructure.
ValueWalk

Judge Leans Towards Redacted Affidavit

WASHINGTON, D.C.(August 18, 2022) – The judge asked to unseal the affidavit supporting the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago said he is leaning towards releasing a redacted – indeed, possibly heavily redacted – version, but put off any further decision for now, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
