CNBC
Nearly two-thirds of successful CEOs say they wake up at 6 a.m. or earlier: ‘It's just a matter of establishing routine’
You don't have to wake up early to be successful just because someone like Apple CEO Tim Cook is up at 3:45 a.m. But many high-profile and highly successful entrepreneurs and CEOs do rise at the crack of dawn — or earlier — to get a head start on their busy schedules.
Opinion: First Republicans attacked the FBI. Look who they're coming for now
Republicans have been railing against the Inflation Reduction Act, and there's one provision they really dislike: The plan to bolster the beleaguered Internal Revenue Service. Investigative journalist Casey Michel writes that the GOP has been trying for years to starve the IRS of revenue and resources, but the bill will inject $80 billion into the agency.
Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
FOXBusiness
House of Representatives officer warns members of Congress not to use 'high-risk' TikTok
House of Representatives' Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor issued an advisory Wednesday discouraging lawmakers from using TikTok. The memo, citing information from the CAO's CyberSecurity office, calls TikTok a "high risk" social media application that could jeopardize individuals' privacy. The CyberSecurity office pointed to the excessive access to personal information...
CNBC
What are 'ghost guns'? A federal crackdown is coming on untraceable firearms, and dealers are rushing to sell them
New federal regulations will take effect next week to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms, also known as "ghost guns." Now, ghost gun dealers are ramping up efforts to offload inventory before the new rule takes effect. Online dealer GhostGuns.com saw an uptick in sales for ghost gun...
Fox News
From Washington: Immigration’s Effect On American Cities
As record numbers of migrants continue to enter the United States through the Southern border, cities that once defined themselves as “sanctuary cities” are reaching out for federal help amid the influx. Former Senior Law Enforcement Advisor to DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano Charles Marino explains the legal definition of a “sanctuary city”, how he believes the Biden administration has gotten border policy wrong, and how the increase in immigration could strain America’s infrastructure.
CNBC
A parody Twitter account created by a paralegal mocking Dr. Oz's 'crudites' campaign video goes viral
The account, created earlier this month, mocks an April campaign video of the veteran TV host botching the name of a Redner's grocery store as he shops for vegetables for a "crudite" platter. Oz's original video has been shared more than 300 times on Facebook and 600 times on Twitter,...
Spakovsky says the affidavit must be released
The DOJ is in court today arguing against the release of the affidavit on which the warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago was issued. Hans von Spakovsky says that the release of the affidavit would provide need transparency and justification for the raid.
ValueWalk
Judge Leans Towards Redacted Affidavit
WASHINGTON, D.C.(August 18, 2022) – The judge asked to unseal the affidavit supporting the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago said he is leaning towards releasing a redacted – indeed, possibly heavily redacted – version, but put off any further decision for now, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf.
