On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Gem City Black Business Month: Black Business Challenge.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
The search is on the 50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival Tree for 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.Everything Kaye!Columbus, OH
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Farm and Dairy
Deer hunts help control population
COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
countynewsonline.org
Powell Announces Bike Helmet Giveaway at Miami County Fair
COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) is inviting families to the Miami County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. to receive a free bike helmet for their kids. Some fairgoers may recall the giveaway in recent memory. “For the last few years I have enjoyed getting...
WTOL-TV
The Ohio State Highway Patrol starts 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A heightened focus on removing impaired drivers from Ohio's roadways called the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign started today according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Suspect in Butler Twp. quadruple murder back in Ohio
Stephen Marlow was booked into the jail at 5 a.m. Wednesday.
ocj.com
2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results
By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Adena Road bridge reopens in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Adena Road bridge in Chillicothe has finally reopened. According to the Ohio Departmentof Transportation, the bridge has been undergoing repairs following multiple recent strikes from commercial vehicles traveling along route 35. The bridge was originally closed on March 29.
Fox 19
Driver killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old motorist critically injured in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Justin Faulkner of Bethel was pronounced dead early Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
wyso.org
WYSO Evening News Update: Greene County tire dumpers under investigation
Your WYSO Evening News Update for August 18, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:. (Statehouse News Bureau) State senator Matt Dolan said his new bill to change some gun laws has a chance to pass. He is proposing a five-point plan that includes court-ordered gun seizure mechanisms, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, money to increase the number of mental health workers, and expansion of regional mental health centers. He failed to push a gun law reform bill through the legislature three years ago.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
Record-Herald
Pearl Harbor to Greenfield, Ohio
Eighty-one years ago, Joseph Warren Hoffman was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor that set off America’s involvement in World War II, arguably the historical event having the most salient impact on present lives. Hoffman will be returned to Ohio when his remains are...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 46, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Injury Crash on Main Street in Circleville
Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has occurred in front of Zanzis at the intersection of Main Street and Lancaster Pike in Circleville around 3:45 pm. According to early reports, two vehicles crashed at the intersection and one person is reporting a minor injury. This may block the intersection, and...
CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
Lawsuit: Ohio BMV took millions in fees for nothing
The state's agency over driver's licenses made millions charging people money to do nothing, according to an Ohio court record tied to two attorneys' offices wanting reimbursement. According to the lawsuit, The BMV charged 3,423,315 Ohioans lamination fees between July 2018 and July 2019. At $1.50 per person, that means that people paid an extra $5,134,972.50 altogether to the Ohio BMV.
NBC4 Columbus
Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
