Darke County Foundation Awards $163,000 in Community Grants
The Darke County Foundation recently invited representatives from local non-profit organizations to its annual grant recognition program, held at the new Birchwood Training Center on Jaysville-St. Johns Road in Greenville. These organizations provide valuable services to Darke County residents, enriching and strengthening the well-being of our community. Money for the...
2022 FRIDAY SAMPLER – A Patchwork of Creative Ideas
You are invited to The Friday Sampler – A Patchwork of Creative Ideas, on Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Youth Building at The Great Darke County Fair. This is a free event, open to all community members. This is the thirty-seventh year for The Friday Sampler at the Darke County Fair, sponsored by the 2011 Darke County Agricultural Society and the OSU Extension, Darke County.
Welcome Ansonia Local Schools’ new Superintendent: PJ Burgett
ANSONIA—The Ansonia Local Schools Board of Education selected PJ Burgett as the new Superintendent of the School District. PJ is entering his 20th year in education, 12 of those as a secondary principal. During his career, PJ has served as a classroom teacher, coach, athletic director and principal. Most...
Angela “Ange” J. Sanders
Angela “Ange” J. Sanders, 72, Greenville, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, August 19, 2022, at Wayne Healthcare in Greenville. She was born on September 11, 1949, in Greenville, to the late Clarence Bowers and Margaret (Richardson) Devor. In addition to her parents, Ange was preceded in death...
Public Auction – 8/27
What: Farmall A Tractor with Single Plow (Needs Restored), Collectibles, Tools, Household Items, Fishing items, religious items, and more. Be Prepared for 3 Auction Rings. Family Has Lived in this House Over 60 Years and Not All Items Have Been Found for This Auction.
Cincinnati Students Experience Food Production on the Farm
Students from Cincinnati Schools and Supportive Community Members tour Darke and Mercer County Agriculture, the Largest Food Production Area of Ohio. (Versailles, Ohio) Wednesday, FFA students from Cincinnati Public Schools toured agriculture facilities in Darke and Mercer Counties. This is the largest food production area in Ohio and one of the largest in the country. The tour was sponsored by the Agriculture Education Foundation in coordination with the Cincinnati 4-H Initiative and the Farm to Church Agricultural Project.
The Great Darke County Fair opened its doors!
… and below are the links to the Fair Schedule for every day of the fair!. County News Online will be there (not always – but sometimes) and Premier Impressions will take photos and post them in our gallery. So, in case you don’t have time to visit the fair, just stop by occasionally and check the gallery for new photos. And if you have the time to visit the fair, stop by and check whether you find yourself in one of the photos!
OPSB approves solar energy facilities in Van Wert, Harrison counties
COLUMBUS, OHIO – On Aug. 18,2022, the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar‑powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively. The 150 megawatt (MW) Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818...
