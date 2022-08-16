It’s been nearly an ideal week of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially by mid-August standards. Much of this week featured warm temperatures, some sunshine and most importantly low humidity levels. While it was a little warmer to finish out the week Friday, it still felt pretty good and Mother Nature should cooperate as the 2022 high school football season kicks off across the region Friday night…with a few games as well on Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO