WTVQ
Kentucky for Kentucky releases limited edition T-shirt inspired by Tyler Childers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A popular local clothing company has released a special, limited edition version of the T-shirt Tyler Childers was seen wearing while in Kentucky to raise funds for flood relief. The T-shirt, created by Kentucky for Kentucky, which shows tomatoes and vines in the shape of...
WTVQ
Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame to induct 8 on Sept. 22
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame will induct eight journalists on Thursday, Sept. 22. J. Scott Applewhite of The Associated Press, Jerry Brewer of The Washington Post, the late Melissa Forsythe of WHAS-TV, the late John B. Gaines of the Bowling Green Daily News, the late Bill Mardis of the Somerset’s Commonwealth Journal, Mark Maynard of Kentucky Today, writing coach and retired editor Stuart Warner and Deborah Yetter of The Courier-Journal will be inducted during a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Gatton Student Center’s Grand Ballroom on the University of Kentucky campus.
WTVQ
New distribution center to create 100 jobs in Kentucky
FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs. DAS Cos. Inc. said it is investing $15 million in the new center in Simpson County. The company distributes products that...
WTVQ
PACE arrives in Kentucky, aims for cost-effective, quality care
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new program has arrived in Kentucky to help provide cost-effective, quality care to vulnerable, older adults. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, is designed for people 55 and older. Enrollees voluntarily join the program, which provides medical and social services. Most are also dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.
WTVQ
After a comfortable week of weather for mid-August, humidity levels slowly rise into the weekend
There have been no complaints with our weather so far this weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky as we’ve enjoyed a nice break from the typical heat and humidity that usually plagues the area through mid-August. Thursday was another good one with plenty of sunshine, low humidity levels and warm temperatures. Hopefully you’ve enjoyed it as we’ll slowly see some changes heading into the weekend.
WTVQ
Humidity levels rise along with our storm chances this weekend
It’s been nearly an ideal week of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially by mid-August standards. Much of this week featured warm temperatures, some sunshine and most importantly low humidity levels. While it was a little warmer to finish out the week Friday, it still felt pretty good and Mother Nature should cooperate as the 2022 high school football season kicks off across the region Friday night…with a few games as well on Saturday.
WTVQ
Strong storms possible Sunday; sunshine and dry weather return next week
While temperatures on Saturday remained in the low to mid-80s, southerly flow increased the dew points significantly, and as a result, it felt muggy outside for much of the day with a few showers and storms. Under the influence of southerly flow, a low chance for showers and thunderstorms remains...
WTVQ
FEMA seeking single, multi-family rental properties to support flood survivors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is searching for owners or property management companies to help them meet the housing needs of flood survivors by leasing their properties directly to FEMA. So what does that entail?. What is Direct Lease?. A direct Lease is a form...
WTVQ
Kentucky State troopers charged with excessive force during arrest, covering it up
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper are accused of using excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force and illegally entering a home. A Wednesday indictment alleges Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30,...
