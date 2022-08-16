ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame to induct 8 on Sept. 22

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame will induct eight journalists on Thursday, Sept. 22. J. Scott Applewhite of The Associated Press, Jerry Brewer of The Washington Post, the late Melissa Forsythe of WHAS-TV, the late John B. Gaines of the Bowling Green Daily News, the late Bill Mardis of the Somerset’s Commonwealth Journal, Mark Maynard of Kentucky Today, writing coach and retired editor Stuart Warner and Deborah Yetter of The Courier-Journal will be inducted during a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Gatton Student Center’s Grand Ballroom on the University of Kentucky campus.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

New distribution center to create 100 jobs in Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs. DAS Cos. Inc. said it is investing $15 million in the new center in Simpson County. The company distributes products that...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

PACE arrives in Kentucky, aims for cost-effective, quality care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new program has arrived in Kentucky to help provide cost-effective, quality care to vulnerable, older adults. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, is designed for people 55 and older. Enrollees voluntarily join the program, which provides medical and social services. Most are also dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

After a comfortable week of weather for mid-August, humidity levels slowly rise into the weekend

There have been no complaints with our weather so far this weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky as we’ve enjoyed a nice break from the typical heat and humidity that usually plagues the area through mid-August. Thursday was another good one with plenty of sunshine, low humidity levels and warm temperatures. Hopefully you’ve enjoyed it as we’ll slowly see some changes heading into the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Humidity levels rise along with our storm chances this weekend

It’s been nearly an ideal week of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky, especially by mid-August standards. Much of this week featured warm temperatures, some sunshine and most importantly low humidity levels. While it was a little warmer to finish out the week Friday, it still felt pretty good and Mother Nature should cooperate as the 2022 high school football season kicks off across the region Friday night…with a few games as well on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
#Bourbon Whiskey#Eastern Kentucky#Auction#Food Drink#Beverages#Buffalo Trace Distillery#Van Winkle Whiskey#Mongolian#French#Canadian

