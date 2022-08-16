ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

4 Michigan transportation agencies get $23.4M to upgrade bus systems

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAe37_0hJHZPWC00

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that four agencies in Michigan will be getting more than $20 million in grants to invest in electric buses and public transit.

The funding is part of $1.66 billion in grants from President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

“With today's awards, we’re helping communities across America – in cities, suburbs, and rural areas alike – purchase more than 1,800 new buses, and most of them are zero-emission,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will get $12 million to help seven transit agencies and three non-profit organizations to replace buses and vans that exceeded their useful life.

The money will also help buy additional buses to expand services in rural areas, and fund the conversion of diesel buses to propane, and install electric charging infrastructure.

According to the White House, the City of Detroit and Detroit Department of Transportation will get nearly $7 million to buy battery electric buses and install charging equipment.

In Flint, the Mass Transit Authority (MTA) will get $4.3 million to buy hydrogen fuel cell buses and upgrade equipment for an existing hydrogen refueling station.

Finally, the City of Midland will get $167,257 to buy electric transit vans to replace gas-powered buses.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Midland, MI
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Midland, MI
Traffic
Midland, MI
Government
Flint, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Flint, MI
Government
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement

Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Mass Transit#U S Transportation#The White House
abc12.com

Boil Water Advisory for seven communities extended to three weeks

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Repairs on the massive 10-foot diameter water main that broke near Port Huron over the weekend will take an additional week to repair. That means a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties will continue for three weeks. The...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
100.7 WITL

Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America

In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy