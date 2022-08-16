Jamal Mustapha, pedestrian killed in I-290 hit-and-run Saturday, leaves behind a 4-year-old son; GoFundMe seeks to help

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Assonet Woman Killed in Early-Morning New Bedford Crash
An Assonet woman was killed in an early-morning crash Saturday on Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on August 20. The victim has been identified as Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet. Her vehicle, a Toyota...
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
Leominster police seek man accused of offering candy to boy while child was in a porta potty
Police are searching for a man accused of offering candy to boy while the child was in a porta potty in a Leominster park earlier this week, according to authorities. The man is accused of approaching the child and offering him candy while he was in the porta potty at Fournier Field in the Central Massachusetts city around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Leominster Police Department said in a statement.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts mourning loss of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant
An active-duty Massachusetts State Trooper has passed away. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, today, the Massachusetts State Police were saddened to learn of the tragic loss of active-duty Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr. He was a proud member of the 75th RTT and was assigned to F-Troop.
NECN
Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her
A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
Harvard Crimson
Police Investigating Death of 32-Year-Old Woman After Body Recovered from Charles River
John W. Weeks Memorial Bridge crosses the Charles River near Dunster and Leverett Houses. By Santiago A. Saldivar. A 32-year-old woman’s body was recovered from the Charles River on Wednesday after a three-hour search, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The woman, who has not been named by police,...
Jordan Wiggins identified as Quincy man shot to death in apartment complex, police say
The man found shot in a Quincy apartment complex in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, who later died at the hospital from his injuries, has been identified as a resident of the city, officials said. According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Quincy Police found Jordan Wiggins, 32, shot in the...
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
Three people arrested, two injured in alleged shooting incident in Lawrence, police say
Three people have been arrested while two have been injured in connection to a shooting that happened in the Manchester Street and May Street area of Lawrence, police said. Police did not identify those arrested or the victims. The shooting occurred earlier Friday morning. Police recovered a firearm after the...
Man killed in Providence hit-and-run; red pickup truck sought
Police say a 45-year-old man was hit and killed Thursday night.
Boston man’s gunshot wound leads police to find 5 ghost guns in his home, DA says
Authorities say a Boston man was hospitalized earlier this week with a gunshot wound, leading police to discover a stockpile of illegal ghost guns in his home. The man, 29-year-old James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday on various firearms-related charged as well as a drug possession charge following his injury and the discovery of the cache of five ghost guns in his home Monday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WCVB
Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrence double shooting
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police have arrested a man in connection to Friday morning's double shooting on Manchester Street. Carmelo Baez, 44, is accused of opening fire in the Manchester Street and May Street area, police said. Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated on scene...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts State Police identify victim of deadly crash on I-495
HOPKINTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police identified the victim Wednesday’s deadly wrong way crash on Interstate 495. State police said that 72-year-old Samule Ibikunle, of Westborough, was killed when 29-year-old Devin Arroyo, of Taunton, veered onto the opposite side of the highway and hit him head on.
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
Hampden DA seeks help in solving 2021 Chicopee killing of Luis Vazquez of Springfield; releases photos of suspect vehicle
CHICOPEE - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is seeking the public’s help with an unsolved shooting in Chicopee that claimed the life of a 28-year-old Springfield man nearly a year ago. Luis Vazquez died at Baystate Medical Center on Aug. 28, 2021, six days after he was shot...
Mother speaks after 4-year-old son seriously hurt in Boston window fall
BOSTON — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon. The child’s mother, Erika Moon, came home from the hospital late Wednesday night and explained to Boston 25 exactly what happened. “My son was in the...
4-year-old reportedly hospitalized after falling from 4-story window in Dorchester
On Wednesday evening, a 4-year-old was hospitalized and in critical condition after falling from a fourth-story window of a Boston building. The boy reportedly managed to open a gate over a window while playing in his room and fell from the building on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester and Roxbury line, according to NBC10 Boston.
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
Attorney for Carlos Asencio, accused of killing Amanda Dabrowski, says he was brilliant kid before ‘something happened’
Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, was a “brilliant kid,” then “something happened” to affect his mental health, according to his lawyer Robert M. Griffin. Griffin is pursuing an insanity defense for the killing that took place on July 3, 2019...
Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment.
Comments / 0