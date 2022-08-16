Jamal Mustapha, pedestrian killed in I-290 hit-and-run Saturday, leaves behind a 4-year-old son; GoFundMe seeks to help

Police are searching for a man accused of offering candy to boy while the child was in a porta potty in a Leominster park earlier this week, according to authorities. The man is accused of approaching the child and offering him candy while he was in the porta potty at Fournier Field in the Central Massachusetts city around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Leominster Police Department said in a statement.

