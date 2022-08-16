Read full article on original website
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail
The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
Wealthy homeowner in his 40s is found dead on a 'millionaire’s row' as man, 43, and woman, 42, ‘both known to the victim’ are arrested on suspicion of murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of killing a man at a house in a millionaire's suburb in Dorset. Police were called to an address in Canford Cliffs, in Poole, on Saturday night after reports a man in his 40s had died suddenly. After arriving at the scene officers...
British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’
The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
Ryan Giggs’ ex ‘screamed in pain’ during sister’s 999 call, court hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs “screamed in pain” during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard.The former Manchester United footballer is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of assaulting PR executive Kate Greville, 38, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Worsley, Greater, Manchester.He is also said to have assaulted her younger sister, Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw in the same incident on November 1, 2020.Kate Greville had returned to the address alone in a taxi following a row after dinner with Giggs at his Stock...
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Terminally ill man arrested for mooning speed camera criticises ‘pathetic’ police as he is cleared by court
A terminally ill man who was arrested after flashing his backside at a speed camera has been cleared by magisrates. Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Kidderminster, created a bucket list of things he wanted to do before he dies after receiving the news in October last year that he has multiple system atrophy, a rare condition which causes degenerative brain damage.One of the items on his list was to “moon” a speed camera. He decided to target the speed camera van on Stourbridge Road in his home town after he had been “caught by them a couple of times for...
Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children
Human remains found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand contained the bodies of two young children, detectives have said. The bodies had probably been in storage for several years and the victims were thought to have been aged between five and 10 when they died, they said.
Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia
A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
‘Dangerous’ man seen fleeing scene of mobility scooter attack sought by police
A “dangerous” knife-wielding man who was seen fleeing the scene of a fatal attack on an 87-year-old man in a mobility scooter is being sought by detectives.Thomas O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” at around 4pm on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, to reports of a stabbing and the charity fundraiser was declared dead at the scene.Detectives have released images of a man they say they want to identify as “a matter of urgency”.He was armed with a knife and wearing grey shorts, a dark T-shirt, a...
Kill the bill: woman, 21, jailed for role in Bristol disorder
A woman has been sentenced to 14 months in jail for her role in serious disorder which followed a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol. Rose Lazarus, 21, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday after admitting to violent disorder. The court heard she attacked officers and threw missiles...
Worksop ‘murder’: Family ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after mother, 27, found dead
A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder. Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday. A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through. Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement. “We’ve lost such a...
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
