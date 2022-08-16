ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Top Democrats say Trump-appointed inspector general is not helping with inquiry into missing Secret Service texts

By Julia Ainsley
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Bgirl
4d ago

Biden needs to rise up and get all of these appointments of trump's out of his cabinet because they are causing more harm than good! This guy is a criminal and should be.treated as such

ship meba
4d ago

I agree. it was a mistake to allow ANY trumpcultist to stay in office including the head of usps. with elections coming up they will try to sabotage the vote. what was biden thinking?

Shelley Osterloh Anderson
4d ago

Obstruction is the only thing Republicans know how to do! Subpoena him and let him suffer the consequences for his actions or should I say inactions! 🤬

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
Carolyn Maloney
Bennie Thompson
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Former Trump administration adviser says she found classified documents in ladies’ room

As the fallout from the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid continues, a former Trump administration staffer-turned-critic has described finding classified documents in a bathroom during the former president’s tenure.Olivia Troye, who served as a counterterrorism adviser in the Department of Homeland Security and in the office of vice president Mike Pence before leaving the administration in 2020, told the story on MSNBC.“I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime,” she said, “in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I immediately walked it right up to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC News

NBC News

