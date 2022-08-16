Read full article on original website
Will Ethereum Be Vulnerable to Censorship After the Merge?
The Ethereum community is debating whether large validators may end up being forced to censor transactions following the Merge. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes transaction censorship would amount to an attack against the network. Some Ethereum projects have already started blacklisting sanctioned addresses. With the upgrade to Proof-of-Stake rapidly approaching,...
Could BendDAO Collapse the NFT Market? Maybe
Fears of a potential liquidation cascade in the NFT market have circulated social media today as one Crypto Twitter user pointed out a large number of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs used as collateral were nearing liquidation points on BendDAO. BendDAO is an “NFTfi” project that allows users to borrow...
CME Group to Offer Ethereum Futures
CME Group will be offering Ethereum futures contracts starting September 12. The exchange is already offering Bitcoin futures, micro-sized Bitcoin futures, and micro-sized Ethereum futures. Micro-sized Ethereum futures have seen a growth of 34% in open interest between the first and second quarters of 2022. Ethereum futures are coming to...
BingX Increases Global Workforce Despite Crypto Winter
BingX, the leading social trading exchange, is actively hiring for roles across its offices despite the current market downturn, with more than 200 positions looking to be filled globally. Bingx Is Expanding Its Workforce. Among some of the positions open are PR managers, product development, customer service and affiliates in...
Tether Hires New Top Five Accounting Firm for Reserve Attestations
Tether announced today that it had employed the top five global accounting firm, Binder Dijker Otte, for its attestation reports. The stablecoin issuer also said it plans to publish attestations monthly instead of quarterly as it has done so far. The partnership with BDO is supposed to represent the firm's...
South Korea Threatens 16 Unregistered Crypto Exchanges With Fines, Imprisonment
Korea's Financial Intelligence Unit announced Thursday that it had found 16 foreign-based cryptocurrency exchanges operating illegally in the country. The agency reported the unregistered exchanges to the investigative authority, took action to block domestic to their websites, and barred credit card companies from processing payments to them. Major crypto exchanges...
Crypto Token Launches Meditate-to-Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care
The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched meditate-to-earn (M2E). The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.
FDIC Hits FTX.US With Cease-and-Desist Letter
The FDIC says FTX.US and its President, Brett Harrison, have made false claims about the exchange’s deposit insurance status. The agency is calling on Harrison and FTX.US to cease-and-desist from making statements implying FTX.US was FDIC-insured. Harrison claims to have quickly complied with the request. The Federal Deposit Insurance...
