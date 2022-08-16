ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football QB Jayden Daniels' mother appears to slam ASU: 'He needs a team to help him'

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Jayden Daniels is expected by many to be the new starting quarterback for the LSU football team this season.

But some fans of Daniels' previous team, Arizona State, evidently have some hard feelings for the QB and the way he suddenly departed Tempe for Baton Rouge after last season.

Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, addressed those Sun Devil fans in a recent conversation on Twitter Spaces, while also appearing to slam the ASU football program.

"We wish them well … we just had to let it go," Jackson said. "They feel some type of way and I understand. I'm a businesswoman and I understand.  However, LSU probably gained a lot of Arizona State fans cause they just waited for him to fail and it's OK."

More: LSU QB Jayden Daniels on leaving ASU football, locker video

Last season Daniels completed 197 of 301 passes for 2,381 yards with 10 touchdowns but had 10 interceptions after coming into the season having thrown only three in his first two years combined (17 games).

He also ran for 710 yards and six touchdowns, highlighted by a 48-yard run in the Sun Devils' 38-15 Territorial Cup win over Arizona.

He signed with LSU in March after entering the transfer portal in February.

Jackson seemed to throw ASU's coaches and Daniels' teammates under the bus in her comments.

"At the end of the day he's putting in the extra work," Jackson said. "I tell you one thing, he's probably worked out with his quarterback coach more that he's been at LSU than he did when he was at Arizona State and that's in California.  He's dedicated. He's devoted. We hear it. I read it all and like I tell him, the perception is reality. So if they say you are inaccurate, we're going to work on it. I can tell you right now, everybody he's worked with … no one saying the things that we see. That we've seen. It all goes down to chemistry. A quarterback has to have chemistry with their team. You see the best quarterbacks, Tom Brady is not good without chemistry with his receivers. He's going to put the ball there, but if they are running the wrong routes and if they are doing stuff, what is he supposed to do? You know? And the line, he don't want to run. He's been a Pac-12 line that just collapsed, you know, they are good kids. Great kids and we love them all, but he's not going to sit there and take 60 sacks, guys. At one point he's not going to get up and I can tell you for him being wiry, you can ask Florida State and you can ask Washington and you can ask all these people. I don't know how he does it, but he does it. Michigan State, you know he turned back around as a true freshman."

More: Jayden Daniels transfer reaction: Arizona State football 'a mess' under coach Herm Edwards

Daniels had been competing with Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier for the Tigers' starting job before Brennan abruptly retired on Monday.

Now, the ASU transfer is expected to be the starter for LSU.

Jackson said she expected to see a different Daniels in Baton Rouge.

"He's not scared," she said." He's not scared at all. He's not scared to go out and win. But he needs a team to help him and this is the team he chose. And you know those kids believe in him and he believes in them. And I think you are going to see a different end result."

More: ASU football investigation: Michael Crow says NCAA hasn't finished interviewing coaches

LSU coach Brian Kelly seems excited to see what Daniels can do for his team.

“I think he brings more than extending plays, actually,” Kelly told reporters after Daniels transferred to his school . “He was in an offensive structure and system which was really built towards ball control this past year, playing to a very good defense. We think that there’s a lot that has not been tapped into with his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback. He’s got arm talent, he’s got a high I.Q. and he can run the football. He’s a talented runner of the football.

“He wasn’t asked to do that (at ASU). He was more of an extender of plays. We think there is much more to that than what he’s brought over the last couple of years.”

More: Did ASU football, coach Herm Edwards deserve scathing criticism from anonymous coaches?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: LSU football QB Jayden Daniels' mother appears to slam ASU: 'He needs a team to help him'

