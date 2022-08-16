ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

Camp Freedom salutes veterans

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A salute to veterans Saturday in Lackawanna County. Camp Freedom in Carbondale celebrated the service and sacrifice of veterans at the 4th Annual Summer Salute. The event was free for all veterans, first responders, their family members, and gold star families. "The main message is...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Watch TED NUGENT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

Fan-filmed video of Ted Nugent’s August 18 performance at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below. Nugent is promoting his new album, “Detroit Muscle”, which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018’s “The Music Made Me Do It” was recorded with Ted’s current…
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Food and fellowship for veterans

BLAKELY, Pa. — Peckville Assembly of God Church welcomed veterans to its campus along Business Route 6 for a meal and some entertainment. The church worked with county officials to put together the event to say thank you and also let the veterans know about services available to them.
BLAKELY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, PA
Scranton, PA
Government
City
Austin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Scranton, PA
Entertainment
City
Scranton, PA
City
Economy, PA
City
Dickson City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

Family fun at Sherwood Park Summer Festival

DUNMORE, Pa. — Kicking off the weekend with a little summer fun in Lackawanna County. The Summer Festival at Sherwood Park is underway in Dunmore. Families came out to fill up on delicious food and drinks while the kids enjoyed bounce houses, a petting zoo, and even pony rides.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating a job well done in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens gathered in Fellows Park just off of South Main Avenue in Scranton to celebrate another successful year of park cleanups and the crews behind it all. William McDonald, a youth advocate behavioral health technician, couldn't be more excited. "The program is really special because the...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Merry

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Merry has been loving life this summer, getting to spend so much time outside. She is happiest rolling around the grass and smelling the world which is exactly what she gets to do now that she is being fostered through One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption. Merry is about 4 or 5 years old and is a pit bull/boxer mix.
GOULDSBORO, PA
WBRE

New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
PITTSTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dern
Person
Martin Sheen
Newswatch 16

Mr. Curiosity: The Guy Palmer episode

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sales representative? Product specialist? Salesman? Salesperson?. Just what do you call a guy named Guy who sells cars?. In this Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with Guy Palmer, a man who knows the car business and who has been entrenched in it locally for decades!. Hear about...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
ELYSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Documentary#The Chamber Of Commerce#Newsweek
Newswatch 16

DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos

BERWICK, Pa. — Brent Beckley and his wife Ashley were DJs at the fundraising event at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on Saturday when they heard thuds and a lot of commotion. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Newswatch 16

Shelters swamped with bunches of bunnies

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you think of animal shelters, you think of dogs and cats, but there's another animal that's beginning to hop into the shelters. "Dogs and cats people seem to prioritize, but there are just as many rabbits as any other animal," said Emma Ripka, a worker at Blue Chip Animal Refuge near Dallas.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Newswatch 16

Scranton man charged in mall stabbing

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man now faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed an employee inside a shopping mall in Lackawanna County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a man walking around the Viewmont Mall with a knife. Police have identified that man...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

The Kindness Cottage: A resource for foster families

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Liz Johnson of Stroudsburg has been a foster parent since 2012, welcoming more than 30 kids into her home over the years. "I don't think people realize how many kids there are. It's kind of like the unseen community in our society that we don't always know the kids in foster care," Johnson said.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Boyfriend sentenced for 2018 deadly crash

SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton. A judge sentenced John Jenkins. His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree. According to troopers,...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton climbing out of bankruptcy

SCRANTON, Pa. — The city of Scranton is looking to leave its economic troubles in the past. In January, the state said the Electric City was no longer financially distressed. Thursday, Mayor Paige Cognetti met with her team to discuss new goals for the near future. "The work we...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy