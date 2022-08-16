Read full article on original website
Related
Camp Freedom salutes veterans
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A salute to veterans Saturday in Lackawanna County. Camp Freedom in Carbondale celebrated the service and sacrifice of veterans at the 4th Annual Summer Salute. The event was free for all veterans, first responders, their family members, and gold star families. "The main message is...
Young survivor hosts Cookies for Courage in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — It was the 2nd Annual Cookies for Courage Fundraiser at the corner of Jessup Avenue and Prospect Street in Dunmore. 5-year-old cancer survivor Avery found strength in a program called Beads of Courage. And now, Avery's family wants to help make sure other kids can participate too.
wesb.com
Watch TED NUGENT Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Fan-filmed video of Ted Nugent’s August 18 performance at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below. Nugent is promoting his new album, “Detroit Muscle”, which was released in April via Pavement Music. The follow-up to 2018’s “The Music Made Me Do It” was recorded with Ted’s current…
Food and fellowship for veterans
BLAKELY, Pa. — Peckville Assembly of God Church welcomed veterans to its campus along Business Route 6 for a meal and some entertainment. The church worked with county officials to put together the event to say thank you and also let the veterans know about services available to them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family fun at Sherwood Park Summer Festival
DUNMORE, Pa. — Kicking off the weekend with a little summer fun in Lackawanna County. The Summer Festival at Sherwood Park is underway in Dunmore. Families came out to fill up on delicious food and drinks while the kids enjoyed bounce houses, a petting zoo, and even pony rides.
Celebrating a job well done in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens gathered in Fellows Park just off of South Main Avenue in Scranton to celebrate another successful year of park cleanups and the crews behind it all. William McDonald, a youth advocate behavioral health technician, couldn't be more excited. "The program is really special because the...
16 To The Rescue: Merry
GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Merry has been loving life this summer, getting to spend so much time outside. She is happiest rolling around the grass and smelling the world which is exactly what she gets to do now that she is being fostered through One Life to Life Pet Rescue & Adoption. Merry is about 4 or 5 years old and is a pit bull/boxer mix.
New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Mr. Curiosity: The Guy Palmer episode
SCRANTON, Pa. — Sales representative? Product specialist? Salesman? Salesperson?. Just what do you call a guy named Guy who sells cars?. In this Mr. Curiosity, Joe talks with Guy Palmer, a man who knows the car business and who has been entrenched in it locally for decades!. Hear about...
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
Injured Little League player watches his team play, but swelling reduces his vision, family says
As his team took to the field at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport yesterday, Easton Oliverson watched the game from his hospital room in Danville. Easton’s younger brother, Brogan, 10, played in his place. Brogan received a standing ovation when he came to the plate to bat for the Snow Canyon All Stars from Santa Clara, Utah.
Seniors in Schuylkill County finish bucket lists
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — From visiting Hollywood to riding a motorcycle, residents at the Schuylkill Center are able to live out their dreams without leaving Pottsville. “We're doing a whole week called 'A dream is a wish your heart makes.' So, we're trying to make wishes come true for some of our residents. My staff went around and talked to everyone and asked them what their wishes were,” said Helen Kimmel, activities director at the Schuylkill Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
DJs at fundraiser in Berwick recall moments of chaos
BERWICK, Pa. — Brent Beckley and his wife Ashley were DJs at the fundraising event at the Intoxicology Department bar and restaurant on Saturday when they heard thuds and a lot of commotion. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, drove through the event on Saturday, killing one person and injuring more...
Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
Shelters swamped with bunches of bunnies
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you think of animal shelters, you think of dogs and cats, but there's another animal that's beginning to hop into the shelters. "Dogs and cats people seem to prioritize, but there are just as many rabbits as any other animal," said Emma Ripka, a worker at Blue Chip Animal Refuge near Dallas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scranton man charged in mall stabbing
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man now faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed an employee inside a shopping mall in Lackawanna County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a man walking around the Viewmont Mall with a knife. Police have identified that man...
The Kindness Cottage: A resource for foster families
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Liz Johnson of Stroudsburg has been a foster parent since 2012, welcoming more than 30 kids into her home over the years. "I don't think people realize how many kids there are. It's kind of like the unseen community in our society that we don't always know the kids in foster care," Johnson said.
Boyfriend sentenced for 2018 deadly crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton. A judge sentenced John Jenkins. His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree. According to troopers,...
Scranton climbing out of bankruptcy
SCRANTON, Pa. — The city of Scranton is looking to leave its economic troubles in the past. In January, the state said the Electric City was no longer financially distressed. Thursday, Mayor Paige Cognetti met with her team to discuss new goals for the near future. "The work we...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0