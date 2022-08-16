Read full article on original website
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
Lizette Pagan’s car was totaled when the ground gave way beneath her as she was driving through Branch Brook Park in Belleville on August 9.
2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice
Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
Police: 2 men set fire to NICE bus at Cedar Creek Park, causing 10 other buses to catch fire
Police say two suspects are wanted for setting fire to a NICE bus at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
Town of Hempstead temporarily closes Malibu, Nickerson beaches due to shark sightings
Malibu and Nickerson beaches were reopened Friday after two sharks were spotted near the area earlier in the day.
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Authorities: 81-year-old NYC woman dies after being rescued from Ulster County lake
Authorities say a New York City woman has died after she was rescued from a lake in Ulster County.
Large water main break causes morning issues in North Bergen
Police in North Bergen have confirmed a large water main break is causing some issues around 1300 73rd St.
Police: 3 men charged after crashing stolen Bentley in Rumson
Police say the suspects stole the car and then used it to commit multiple crimes throughout the state.
Secaucus police chief defends detectives following car chase through 3 towns
Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller is defending his detectives following a car chase earlier this week through three towns.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
Police: Bayonne officer suspended following arrest over failing to pay tolls
The Jersey Journal reports that Veloz owes the Port Authority $52,000.
Police: Pedestrian struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Hempstead
According to detectives, a Hispanic male, who is yet to be identified, was crossing South Franklin Street on foot, when he was struck by a dark colored SUV around 10:32 p.m.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
Harrison man charged with breaking into Rye home and assaulting person
Authorities say they were called Wednesday around 2 a.m. and were told that three men had broken into the home, all while the residents and guests were inside.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: NYPD searches for suspects in Bronx street shooting
Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to a shooting in Morrisania.
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Thornwood family says paratransit bus left son with autism stranded in West Harrison
A Thornwood family says a paratransit bus refused to take their son with autism to his designated destination and stranded him in a strange place.
Police: 4 from the Bronx killed in Puerto Rico car crash
Four people from the Bronx were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico, officers say.
ALERT CENTER: 38-year-old woman reported missing from Oceanside
According to police, Gypsy Shaw, 38, was last seen on Murdock Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.
