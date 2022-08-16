Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip WorthyTravel MavenArcadia, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery
Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats.
Fox 59
Enjoy wine, art, music & microbrews at WAMMfest
If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, consider WAMMfest in Greenwood!. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Craig Park in Greenwood. You’ll find wine and microbrews to sample while enjoying art and music. Find event and ticket information here.
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
Fox 59
The annual ARTOMOBILIA weekend returns to Carmel August 26th-28th for 15th year
Throughout the weekend of August 26th-28th, the Midwest automotive community will fill the streets of Carmel to celebrate the art and design of automobile for the 15th annual ARTOMOBILIA. John Leonard, the executive director of ARTOMOBILIA, spoke with us about the event and why Ferrari will be highlighted throughout the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Join a book club at the Indy public library!
INDIANAPOLIS — Immigrant Outreach Program Specialist at the Indianapolis Public Library, Sakura Fuqua shares with Jillian and Ryan the wide array of book clubs available via the Indianapolis Public Library. To learn more visit indypl.org.
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side of town — downtown, east, midtown, north, south or...
Indianapolis Recorder
Memories at Marble’s
When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
Fox 59
Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville
The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Stephen Sprouse: Rock/Art/Fashion
INDIANAPOLIS– When we think of fashion designers we usually think of New York or Paris, not Columbus, Indiana. Sherman is at Newfields for a tribute to a fashion designer icon and Indiana native. Stephen Sprouse. For more on the exhibit, clock here.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Urban Homestead in Tipton
Give your space a makeover, find a special gift, and stick around for some community bonding. Sherman visited Urban Homestead in Tipton which has become a destination for all of the above.
Fox 59
Smoking hot deal with Smokey Blue BBQ!
INDIANAPOLIS — Smokey Blue Owner and Pitmaster Craig Boyer and Managing Partner, Greg Lockert stopped by the Indy Now studio to let Jillian and Ryan sample some of their delicious menu items. Mention seeing Smokey Blue on Fox59’s Indy Now to get all of your side for free!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ballstatedailynews.com
Something for everyone: From The Village to Muncie staples, visit these local restaurants
Kyle Smedley is a sophomore journalism and telecommunications major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. Muncie, Indiana may offer many of the same restaurants as many mid-sized towns in Indiana would, however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t great options. On top of that, Ball State University’s home also plays host to many restaurants that are few and far between and offer not only great food but a great experience.
Fox 59
New cuisine coming to Lucas Oil for 2022-23 Colts season
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is right around the corner. You know what that means….FOOTBALL!. Friends, football, fall, and food. Some of Indianapolis’ favorite words when it comes to good ol’ Lucas Oil!. Check out these sneak peeks of the new cuisine Chef...
indyschild.com
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
Tipton plant manager will be "greatly missed" following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
indianapolismonthly.com
Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities
INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574.
tmpresale.com
Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen in Indianapolis, IN Oct 11, 2022 – presale password
We have the Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen presale password!! While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you can order tickets for Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen before the public!!!. You might not get another chance to see Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen’s...
Fox 59
National Sandwich Month with Tanorria Askew
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef and owner of Tanorria’s Table, Tanorria Askew stopped by the studio to share how to bring your sandwich game to the next level!. To learn more visit TanorriasTable.com.
