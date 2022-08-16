ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Birmingham Stallion Brian Allen signs with New Orleans Saints, records interception 2 days later

By Phil Pinarski
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Former Birmingham Stallions’ cornerback Brian Allen is already making plays in the NFL.

Allen, who helped lead the Stallions to a USFL Championship win back in July, signed on with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. Then just two days later, his new team took on the Houston Texans in the first preseason game of the season.

New Orleans held a slim 13-10 lead over Houston with just over four minutes remaining. Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel was attempting to lead a game-winning drive and decided to test the newly acquired Allen, but it proved to be a mistake as Allen leaped into the air and snagged the interception.

Allen was promptly smothered by his teammates on the sideline following the acrobatic play. The momentum gained by the pick did last long as the Texans were able to get the ball back and score a touchdown in the final minute to secure a win.

The star defensive back picked up right where he left off in the USFL where he shut down an entire half of the field during the season for Birmingham. He only gave up 48 passing yards and recorded an interception along with 41 total tackles.

Allen becomes the eighth Stallion to be signed by an NFL team this offseason. Offensive lineman Cameron Hunt signed with the Chargers, linebacker DeMarquis Gates was snagged by the Chicago Bears, cornerback Tae Hayes signed with the Carolina Panthers, USFL Championship Game MVP Victor Bolden Jr. was picked up by the Cardinals, defensive tackle Doug Costin was brought to the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell joined the Green Bay Packers and tight end Sage Surratt also signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

