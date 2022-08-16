ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ETSU men’s basketball to open season against Emory & Henry

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQ73l_0hJHWrV900

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennesee State University (ETSU) Men’s Basketball team will start its 2022-23 season against Emory & Henry in November.

A release from ETSU Athletics states the team’s non-conference schedule has been set. The Bucs will play in a home exhibition game against Limestone on Nov. 4 before hosting the E&H Wasps on Nov. 7. The Bucs and Wasps have faced off 48 times prior to this showdown, with the last being a Bucs victory in 1997.

ETSU women’s basketball coach officially resigns, president responds

Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad will play in the Asheville Championship on Nov. 11-13, taking on opponents like Elon, Harvard and Louisiana.

The team will hit the road and play its first true away game against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 20.

As a holiday treat, the Bucs will host Appalachian State on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in Freedom Hall.

Throughout the rest of the season, ETSU Men’s Basketball will take trips down to Georgia and Lousianna to play against SEC powerhouses. However, the team will have a homecourt advantage against several teams like Mars Hill and Jacksonville State.

Title IX attorney: ETSU athletic director should have prevented players’ dismissals

The full non-Southern Conference schedule is available below:

Nov. 4 vs. Limestone (Freedom Hall)

Nov 7 vs. Emory & Henry (Freedom Hall)

Nov 11 vs. Elon (Asheville Championship, Asheville, N.C.)

Nov. 13 vs Harvard/Louisiana (Asheville Championship, Asheville, N.C.)

Nov. 17 vs. Arkansas Little Rock (Freedom Hall)

Nov. 20 at Tennessee Tech (Cookeville, Tenn.)

Nov. 23 vs Appalachian State (Freedom Hall)

Nov. 26 at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Nov. 30 vs. Mars Hill (Freedom Hall)

Dec. 3 vs. Jacksonville State (Freedom Hall)

Dec. 11 at Morehead State (Morehead, Ky.)

Dec 14 vs. Queens (Freedom Hall)

Dec. 17 vs. UNC Asheville (Freedom Hall)

Dec. 22 at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

To purchase tickets ahead of the season, click here .

