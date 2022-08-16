ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Anderson
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Beyond Meat?

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) short percent of float has fallen 7.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.95 million shares sold short, which is 35.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bath Beyond Inc Bbby#B Riley Securities#Bath Beyond
Benzinga

Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Marathon Oil And Why Coinbase May End Ethereum Staking

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. Wall Street's rally of four consecutive weeks came to an end on Friday, as stocks took a sharp downturn. The S&P 500 finished the week lower by 1.21%, while the Dow was down by a slight 0.16%, and the Nasdaq saw the biggest weekly decline, closing 2.62% lower.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day

A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
MARKETS
Benzinga

17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At RingCentral's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on RingCentral RNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock moved upwards by 83.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.8 million, accounting for 454.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. Summit Therapeutics SMMT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Should Occidental Petroleum Be Renamed Occidental Hathaway? Warren Buffett Gets Approval To Purchase Half The Company's Stock

Warren Buffett and his $657.6-billion holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) owned zero shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY as recently as December 2021. Just seven short months later, in July, Berkshire — which is the parent company of MidAmerican Energy Services — reportedly owned a 19.4% stake...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy