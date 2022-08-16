Read full article on original website
Murder-suicide suspected after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home
Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe an incident at a home in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon was a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check late Friday morning after loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several […]
SUV slams into Huntington Beach home in crash caught on surveillance video
Dramatic surveillance video shows an SUV slamming into a Huntington Beach home, where two people and a dog were inside.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID suspect who attempted to stab homeowner
LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death by a homeowner he lunged at with a knife in the front yard of that man’s Lincoln Heights house. Jonathan Hue, 27, was a West Covina resident. He was...
Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
Witnesses color in the details of sheriff’s alleged ‘deputy gangs’
Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing. The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of retaliation...
2urbangirls.com
Suspects remain at large after shooting near LA mall
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near the Beverly Center. Deputies responding to reports of a shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian at about 5:25 p.m. Friday...
2urbangirls.com
LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him
LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say
The shooting occurred sometime around 12:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The post Man wounded in overnight shooting refuses to cooperate with officers, LBPD say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
2urbangirls.com
Suspect barricades in South Bay residence
CARSON, Calif. – A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence Saturday evening and a sheriff’s SWAT team was working to get him out. The alleged assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 18000 block of South Mettler...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt
Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
2 innocent people killed after driver flees from traffic stop in Florence
Two innocent people were killed when a vehicle fled from a traffic stop in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. Police were conducting the stop for a speeding vehicle around 4:15 a.m. when the driver decided to leave the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The fleeing driver apparently ran a […]
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Palmdale, authorities said. The shooting happened around 12:14 a.m. near the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded to a...
