KTLA

Murder-suicide suspected after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department believe an incident at a home in Moreno Valley Friday afternoon was a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check late Friday morning after loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID suspect who attempted to stab homeowner

LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death by a homeowner he lunged at with a knife in the front yard of that man’s Lincoln Heights house. Jonathan Hue, 27, was a West Covina resident. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Deputies shoot man at Victorville supermarket

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies shot a man at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Victorville Friday, officials said. Law enforcement responded to the store on Roy Rogers Drive around noon after a report of an “unwanted subject,” Gloria Huerta of the Sheriff’s Department told KTLA. Deputies arrived at the location and contacted the man before […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspects remain at large after shooting near LA mall

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s detectives working with Los Angeles police continued their search Saturday for three suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man near the Beverly Center. Deputies responding to reports of a shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian at about 5:25 p.m. Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA homeowner kills man attempting to stab him

LOS ANGELES – A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d

PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
AZUSA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts

The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
CHINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect barricades in South Bay residence

CARSON, Calif. – A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon was barricaded in a Carson residence Saturday evening and a sheriff’s SWAT team was working to get him out. The alleged assault was reported at 5:06 p.m. in the 18000 block of South Mettler...
CARSON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area

TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
TORRANCE, CA
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Palmdale, authorities said. The shooting happened around 12:14 a.m. near the 1000 block of East Avenue R, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Deputies from the Palmdale Station responded to a...
PALMDALE, CA

