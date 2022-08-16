Dolphins Training Camp Practice Report 11: Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins had a practice open to media and closed to fans on Tuesday morning.

Before practice, coach Mike McDaniel said tight end Adam Shaheen opted for surgery, ending his season after a trade to the Texans was negated.

McDaniel said he is not ready to say if Tua Tagovailoa will play Saturday night against the Raiders.

McDaniel said he is not ready to say if newly-acquired cornerback Mackensie Alexander is primarily a slot cornerback.

Rookie Channing Tindall: What he learned in his first NFL game

Mike Gesicki and Jaelan Phillips: How did key Dolphins feel about playing vs. Bucs?

5 Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins 26, Tampa Bay Bucs 24

In the event Byron Jones is not ready for the regular season — Miami is still hopeful — then Nik Needham could conceivably move outside.

Here are some things we noticed at Tuesday's practice:

* Mackensie Alexander is wearing #34 and practicing.

* Not spotted early in practice: Jaylen Waddle, Brennan Scarlett, Greg Little, Kellen Diesch, John Lovett.

* Fullback Alec Ingold is no longer in a red non-contact jersey.

* Connor Williams had two high snaps to Tua Tagovailoa early in practice.

* Cethan Carter had a drop.

* Hunter Long committed a penalty.

* Lynn Bowden and Cethan Carter caught touchdown passes from Teddy Bridgewater in red zone work.

* Noah Igbinoghene intercepted Teddy Bridgewater in the end zone.

* Mike Gesicki caught a red zone touchdown from Skylar Thompson.

* Tua connected with Cedrick Wilson in 11-on-11.

* Brandon Jones intercepted Tua, intended for Cedrick Wilson.

* Darius Hodge had what would have been a sack.

* Keion Crossen broke up a pass intended for Tyreek Hill.

* Trent Sherfield, wearing the orange practice jersey as best player of the last practice, caught a touchdown from Teddy Bridgewater.

* Teddy Bridgewater to Braylon Sanders for a touchdown, over Noah Igbinoghene.

* Nik Needham intercepted Tua on a desperation pass attempt.

* Braylon Sanders caught a long pass from Teddy Bridgewater.

* Trent Sherfield had a strong practice.

* Jason Sanders hit the crossbar on a 62-yard attempt and was wide left from 60 arc.

* Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted again by Jevon Holland, his third interception of the day.

* Elijah Campbell intercepted Skylar Thompson, Miami's fifth interception of the day.

* Skylar Thompson was intercepted by Quincy Wilson, the sixth of the day.

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins Training Camp Practice Report 11: Tuesday