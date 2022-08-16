Police: Drugs found in ceiling of Johnstown duo’s home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Two people are behind bars after officers reportedly found drugs and a handgun with its serial number scratched off inside their home.

On Aug. 12 around 6 a.m., Johnstown police executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Dupont Street where 44-year-old Jessica Strobel and 18-year-old Kaliek Strobel-Primus were arrested, according to court documents. During the search, police found 1 lb. and 2.5 oz. of marijuana, 3 oz. of crack cocaine and a 9mm handgun.

44-year-old Jessica Strobel via Cambria County Prison

18-year-old Kaliek Strobel-Primus via Cambria County Prison

The crack cocaine was found in the basement hidden in the ceiling, police noted. Also in the basement was a safe with approximately 1 lb. of weed and drug paraphernalia, such as scales, baggies and magnet boxes. Magnet boxes are commonly used to hide narcotics, according to police.

Police found the handgun in Jessica’s bedroom, and it’s reported she told officers that she got it from an unknown man years ago and forgot about it.

Both Jessica and Kaliek are facing numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Jessica faces an additional felony charge for possessing the handgun with its serial number destroyed.

Jessica and Kaliek are being held in Cambria County Prison after each failed to post 10 percent of their $100,000 cash bail. Their preliminary hearing will take place Aug. 25.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.