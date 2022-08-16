Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Man sought after attack in Manchester taken into custody, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in connection with a violent assault in Manchester has been arrested, police said Friday. Police had been looking for Drew Fortier, 26, after an attack was reported early Thursday morning. Investigators have not released much information about the attack, but they said Fortier...
WMUR.com
Man sought in connection with violent assault in Manchester, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police said they are searching for a man wanted in connection with a violent assault in Manchester’s south end early Thursday morning. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted on a first-degree assault charge, and police said they consider him to be dangerous. Police have released few...
WMUR.com
Man pleads guilty in attempted theft of guns from store in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is expected to be sentenced in November after admitting to trying to steal guns from a store in New Hampshire. According to the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of New Hampshire, William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms from a New Hampshire Federal Firearm Licensee.
WMUR.com
Construction debris thrown onto I-293 damages vehicles, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to find the person responsible for throwing construction debris onto Interstate 293 in Manchester. Dashcam video from someone driving under the Queen City Bridge on Thursday night shows objects being thrown over the railing onto the interstate below. At least...
WMUR.com
Only minor injuries when house explodes in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A father and son said they feel lucky to be alive after an explosion destroyed their Hampstead home Friday morning. The blast was so powerful it knocked down all the home's walls and sent the garage door flying into the street. Homeowner Nathan Close's son said...
WMUR.com
Investigation underway after graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at Canterbury cemetery
CONCORD, N.H. — Canterbury police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks. Justin Spencer, the frontman for...
WMUR.com
Federal judge rules former bus driver accused of stalking boy must stay in jail
CONCORD, N.H. — A federal judge has ruled that a former bus driver accused of stalking a child on his Greenland route will remain held without bail. Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, is accused of stalking and threatening an 8-year-old boy who used to ride on his bus route in Greenland.
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
WMUR.com
Kayaker found dead on Ossipee pond
OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported a man found dead in a kayak Saturday in Connor Pond in Ossipee. Marine Patrol called the fatality a "possible drowning," but could not confirm the cause of death. Officials received a call at 3:48 p.m. about a male...
WMUR.com
Barnstead home destroyed by fire Thursday night
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Barnstead. Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin said the fire started around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a home on White Birch Road. He said the home is in a somewhat remote area and by the time firefighters arrived there was already heavy fire.
WMUR.com
Fire damages Hampton Beach businesses
HAMPTON, N.H. — Fire officials in Hampton are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three businesses early Friday morning. Hampton's Fire Chief said the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m., after the owner of the North Beach Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard got an alert that her business had been broken into. When she went to check it out, she found smoke in the building.
WMUR.com
SUV driven about 60 yards through second-floor corridor of Massachusetts mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — An elderly woman drove her SUV into the central corridor on the second floor of a busy Massachusetts shopping mall on Thursday. Police said the white Lincoln MKX entered the mall through a pedestrian bridge from the south garage. "Due to a recent accident, one of...
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery's attorneys file motion to suppress evidence from a cellphone
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers representing Adam Montgomery are asking a judge to throw out evidence from a cellphone he had. Attorneys said Manchester police violated the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions when they took a cell phone from the father of missing child Harmony Montgomery. Black Law Group attorney...
WMUR.com
Restoration of Derry medical building to take ‘considerable time’ after fire
DERRY, N.H. — It will be a while before providers at the Derry medical building wherea fire broke out last month will be back in their offices. Derry Medical Center officials said it will take "considerable time" to restore the building. In the meantime, care providers are using other...
WMUR.com
Dead River Company celebrates partnership with the New Hampshire Food Bank
The Dead River Company is celebrating its work with the New Hampshire Food Bank. It's has decorated a new 26-foot refrigerator truck with a message of support for all the work the food bank does. The also held a mobile food pantry Friday in Laconia where they unveiled the truck.
WMUR.com
With activation of solar array, town of Bristol returns to its renewable roots
BRISTOL, N.H. — The town of Bristol is going back to its roots with a new solar array. A ribbon cutting Friday marked the start of operations of the array next to the town's water and sewer department. Renewable energy isn't a new idea in Bristol. In the late...
WMUR.com
Unprecedented 30-day shutdown of MBTA's Orange Line begins Friday night
Last-minute preparations are underway as commuters brace for a monthlong shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line, which begins Friday night. The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. The line will be replaced by commuter line trains and shuttle buses.
WMUR.com
Video: Brighter, warmer day ahead in New Hampshire
A big low pressure system has been spinning clouds and showers over us Thursday. Finally that spins away overnight leaving us with some sunshine and warmer temperatures Friday. The weekend looks warm with some southern communities making a run for 90 again. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
WMUR.com
Skydiving event raises over $15,000 for United Way of Greater Nashua
PEPPERELL, Mass. — United Way of Greater Nashua hosted its third annual Skydive United fundraiser Saturday morning. Eight people skydived for the first time at the Pepperell Airport in Massachusetts. The event raised over $15,000 in 2022 and over $50,000 total towards ending youth homelessness. Participants and staffers said...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire customers seeing impact of hiked energy rates as bills start to go out
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some customers are finally starting to see the impact those higher rates are having on their energy bills and some companies are offering solutions to those struggling to make ends meet. “It’s terrible, nobody wants to pay more money than their usual bill,” said Ahmed Mahmoud,...
