ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Man sought after attack in Manchester taken into custody, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man sought in connection with a violent assault in Manchester has been arrested, police said Friday. Police had been looking for Drew Fortier, 26, after an attack was reported early Thursday morning. Investigators have not released much information about the attack, but they said Fortier...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man pleads guilty in attempted theft of guns from store in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is expected to be sentenced in November after admitting to trying to steal guns from a store in New Hampshire. According to the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of New Hampshire, William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal firearms from a New Hampshire Federal Firearm Licensee.
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

Construction debris thrown onto I-293 damages vehicles, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are trying to find the person responsible for throwing construction debris onto Interstate 293 in Manchester. Dashcam video from someone driving under the Queen City Bridge on Thursday night shows objects being thrown over the railing onto the interstate below. At least...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Exeter#Police#Convenience Store#Face Mask
WMUR.com

Only minor injuries when house explodes in Hampstead

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A father and son said they feel lucky to be alive after an explosion destroyed their Hampstead home Friday morning. The blast was so powerful it knocked down all the home's walls and sent the garage door flying into the street. Homeowner Nathan Close's son said...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

Kayaker found dead on Ossipee pond

OSSIPEE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol reported a man found dead in a kayak Saturday in Connor Pond in Ossipee. Marine Patrol called the fatality a "possible drowning," but could not confirm the cause of death. Officials received a call at 3:48 p.m. about a male...
OSSIPEE, NH
WMUR.com

Barnstead home destroyed by fire Thursday night

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Barnstead. Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin said the fire started around 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a home on White Birch Road. He said the home is in a somewhat remote area and by the time firefighters arrived there was already heavy fire.
BARNSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

Fire damages Hampton Beach businesses

HAMPTON, N.H. — Fire officials in Hampton are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged three businesses early Friday morning. Hampton's Fire Chief said the fire was reported around 12:20 a.m., after the owner of the North Beach Bar and Grill on Ocean Boulevard got an alert that her business had been broken into. When she went to check it out, she found smoke in the building.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Unprecedented 30-day shutdown of MBTA's Orange Line begins Friday night

Last-minute preparations are underway as commuters brace for a monthlong shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line, which begins Friday night. The Orange Line, from the Oak Grove to Forest Hills stations, will close starting at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. on Sept. 19. The line will be replaced by commuter line trains and shuttle buses.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Brighter, warmer day ahead in New Hampshire

A big low pressure system has been spinning clouds and showers over us Thursday. Finally that spins away overnight leaving us with some sunshine and warmer temperatures Friday. The weekend looks warm with some southern communities making a run for 90 again. The weather pattern will turn unsettled again early next week.
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

Skydiving event raises over $15,000 for United Way of Greater Nashua

PEPPERELL, Mass. — United Way of Greater Nashua hosted its third annual Skydive United fundraiser Saturday morning. Eight people skydived for the first time at the Pepperell Airport in Massachusetts. The event raised over $15,000 in 2022 and over $50,000 total towards ending youth homelessness. Participants and staffers said...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy