Ramen is accessible comfort food. It's also rich in carbs, which Harvard's The Nutrition Source notes the human body needs to live and function. If those were all the criteria that mattered, ramen would be not only popular but also something to eat more of, whether it's instant or from a nice restaurant. However, scientists at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University have been spending a lot of time contemplating exactly how to determine the healthfulness of various foods, according to Tufts Now. One of the observations they made is that the existing systems by which foods were judged healthy or not tend to rely on individual criteria (for example, macronutrient composition), but don't necessarily take into account the bigger picture. That might include such other criteria as the presence of additives, how processed a food is, and the degree to which individual ingredients might be harmful.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO