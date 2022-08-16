Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
The ghost of 2018 haunts peak season
The Steamship Authority’s fleet has suffered a string of mechanical problems which have stretched into a seventh consecutive day. The vessel woes and the delays they’ve caused come as the Vineyard is in the busiest phase of the summer season with the Agricultural Fair underway, the Oak Bluffs fireworks set for Friday night, and Beach Road Weekend a week off. The Martha’s Vineyard was the latest ferry to be sidelined. The 6 am Friday crossing of the vessel was canceled. Software for a control panel needed updating, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beach Road Weekend to offer water taxi transport
To accommodate off-Island Beach Road Weekend Music Festival goers, event organizers announced Friday afternoon that they have secured over a dozen water taxis to shuttle ticket holders back to the mainland each night. “The Beach Road Weekend Water Taxi is designed to alleviate any potential overflow on any single SSA...
Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished
TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
capecod.com
Gas line struck in Bourne
BOURNE – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line in Bourne around 11:30 AM. Firefighters responded to Buttermilk Bay Way and called for National Grid to respond to cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim...
vineyardgazette.com
Water Taxis Announced for Beach Road Weekend
Water taxis will ferry music-lovers from the Vineyard to Falmouth during Beach Road Weekend, August 26 through August 28, according to an announcement from festival organizers Friday. Service from Oak Bluffs will begin at 8:30 p.m. and end at 1 a.m., with 12 departures each night, according to the announcement....
vineyardgazette.com
Big Bridge Tragedy Triggers County Commission Efforts
Dukes County commissioners will seek to begin a dialogue with the state, Oak Bluffs and Edgartown about safety issues at the big bridge following the tragic deaths of brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin last weekend. On August 17 county commissioners discussed the bridge jumping incident and improvements that can be made to increase safety in the area.
Boats, buildings destroyed in Mattapoisett fire
Officials say a civilian and several firefighters were hurt.
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
Massive Mattapoisett Boatyard fire torches docked ships in Massachusetts with shocking pics of fiery 5-alarm blaze
A MASSIVE five-alarm fire has engulfed a boatyard in flames as shocking pictures show several docked ships lit up. Fire officials raced to the boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, on Friday, after a fire broke out just before 2pm. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back...
How much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions.
Woman jumps into seal pool at Woods Hole aquarium, scaling safety barrier, then bikes off when staff pull her from water
The seals living at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod welcomed an unexpected, unofficial and unsanctioned visitor Wednesday morning: a woman who decided to take a dip in the seal pool. The woman scaled a safety barrier and hopped into the water alongside the seals shortly after the...
capecod.com
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
capecod.com
Car vs pole crash closes Lowell Road in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee about 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Lowell Road near Great Hay Road. The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured. Lowell Road was closed between Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police. About 150 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Preparing for the Island’s future flooding
Mark Borrelli, a coastal geologist and director of the Provincetown-based Center for Coastal Studies’ seafloor mapping program, led and completed a two-year coastal resiliency and sea level rise study on Martha’s Vineyard. Borrelli presented the study earlier this month at Sailing Camp Park in Oak Bluffs. He said the event “went pretty well,” with around 30 to 40 people in attendance who had “lots of good questions” from “an engaged crowd.”
capecod.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car and motorcycle collided in Mashpee around 8:15 PM Friday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Sea Oaks. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ to fly the motorcyclist to an off-Cape trauma center. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and crash reconstruction was conducted by Mashpee Police.
Fisherman fined $9K for catching striped bass in prohibited waters
A fisherman was hit with a $9,000 fine for catching striped bass in prohibited waters, according to the DEM.
yourtravelcap.com
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
