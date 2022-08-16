The Steamship Authority’s fleet has suffered a string of mechanical problems which have stretched into a seventh consecutive day. The vessel woes and the delays they’ve caused come as the Vineyard is in the busiest phase of the summer season with the Agricultural Fair underway, the Oak Bluffs fireworks set for Friday night, and Beach Road Weekend a week off. The Martha’s Vineyard was the latest ferry to be sidelined. The 6 am Friday crossing of the vessel was canceled. Software for a control panel needed updating, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO