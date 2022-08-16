Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
Two injured after Pa. Turnpike accident in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused two injuries on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) during the afternoon hours of Aug 18. According to Pa. State Police, the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 258.4. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam. In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not replay or share any information if they are contacted by this scam.
DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1. “The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state...
Pa. doctors and nurses speak on repercussions of making abortions illegal
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Local doctors and nurses held a news conference on the morning of Aug. 18 about what making abortions illegal in Pennsylvania would mean for their patients. The pro-choice group cited various situations in which not being able to get an abortion would be bad for...
CDC reports E. coli outbreak in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — The CDC has conducted an investigation and released a notice update regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections. Here are some key points released in the notice. Since the last update on August 17, 2022, 8 more illnesses have been reported and 2 states have...
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
(AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. The Republican judge sided Friday with the...
L&I partners with U.S. Department of Labor to coordinate Labor Law Enforcement in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOL) to share information in regard to violation of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the scope for investigation of both departments.
Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening.
Penn Entertainment: No comment on Barstool buy beyond regulatory filing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Penn Entertainment spokesman declined to comment Thursday, beyond a regulatory filing Wednesday and previous comments by the company, about the company’s plans to fully acquire Barstool Sports — and didn’t reply to a request for comment about Barstool’s founder, David Portnoy.
American Idol to hold virtual auditions in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — American Idol is coming to Pennsylvania!. The show has announced that they will be visiting the state via zoom on Monday, Aug 29. Specific locations on where the auditions will be taking place can be found here. Auditions will be held using custom-built Zoom technology, according to...
Wolf Administration celebrates honey bees
MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate honey bees for Honey Bee Day, which is August 20, at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art. Honey bees play a...
PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano by 15 points in new poll
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll by 15 points over Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano. The poll, conducted by GOP-firm Public Opinion Strategies with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, has Shapiro with 50% support to Mastriano’s 35%...
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
Bloomfield Public Library’s Autumn Gala
The Bloomfield Public Library helps their community through resources and outreach. To help support their programs they are hosting an Autumn Gala. The evening will be filled with dancing, food & drinks, and silent auction. Learn more about their work and the Elegant Evening of Fun to help fundraise for the library.
