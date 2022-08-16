ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Two injured after Pa. Turnpike accident in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment caused two injuries on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) during the afternoon hours of Aug 18. According to Pa. State Police, the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the highway at mile marker 258.4. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam. In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not replay or share any information if they are contacted by this scam.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
abc27.com

CDC reports E. coli outbreak in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — The CDC has conducted an investigation and released a notice update regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections. Here are some key points released in the notice. Since the last update on August 17, 2022, 8 more illnesses have been reported and 2 states have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

(AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. The Republican judge sided Friday with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

L&I partners with U.S. Department of Labor to coordinate Labor Law Enforcement in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOL) to share information in regard to violation of labor and workers’ compensation laws that fall under the scope for investigation of both departments.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime
abc27.com

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop in northeast PA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Dr. Mehmet Oz stopped by the WBRE/WYOU studios around noon on Thursday during a stop in the Diamond City. Dr. Oz was passing through Luzerne County on Thursday to hold a “Dose of Reality Town Hall” in Wyoming County later in the evening.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

American Idol to hold virtual auditions in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — American Idol is coming to Pennsylvania!. The show has announced that they will be visiting the state via zoom on Monday, Aug 29. Specific locations on where the auditions will be taking place can be found here. Auditions will be held using custom-built Zoom technology, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Wolf Administration celebrates honey bees

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate honey bees for Honey Bee Day, which is August 20, at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art. Honey bees play a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano by 15 points in new poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll by 15 points over Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano. The poll, conducted by GOP-firm Public Opinion Strategies with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, has Shapiro with 50% support to Mastriano’s 35%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bloomfield Public Library’s Autumn Gala

The Bloomfield Public Library helps their community through resources and outreach. To help support their programs they are hosting an Autumn Gala. The evening will be filled with dancing, food & drinks, and silent auction. Learn more about their work and the Elegant Evening of Fun to help fundraise for the library.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy