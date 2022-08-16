Read full article on original website
3 midseason Brian Cashman decisions that have killed the 2022 Yankees
When A-Rod’s calling you out, then that’s when it’s obvious you’ve screwed up big time. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, step on down! Here’s how you’ve contributed to killing the 2022 roster, which is now performing like one of the worst in the league.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB・
Astros vs. Braves Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 21 (Go OVER Between World Series Teams)
Astros: +1.5 (-170) While much has been made about the two offenses, both are part of the top six in wRC+ this month, I find myself siding with both pitching staffs to keep the runs to a minimum in the series finale. We'll start with Braves starter Charlie Morton, who...
Nightengale's Notebook: PED suspension needs to be a wake-up call for Fernando Tatis Jr.
Suspended 80 games for using PEDs, San Diego's star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., won't play a big-league game in 2022.
3 DFAs Yankees need to make to salvage World Series hopes
Calling up two “prospects” that have already been here and one other to make his MLB debut clearly wasn’t the “spark” the New York Yankees needed after they took the momentum from Wednesday night’s epic win and used it to lose 9-2 to the Blue Jays on Thursday. No, we aren’t drawing conclusions after two nights, but how obvious is it that the team’s problems run much deeper than an injection of youth?
MLB・
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles set to play at the Little League World Series
The Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League Classic. The Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League Classic on Sunday at 7 PM ET. The game will wrap up a three-game series. The game...
