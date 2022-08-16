Calling up two “prospects” that have already been here and one other to make his MLB debut clearly wasn’t the “spark” the New York Yankees needed after they took the momentum from Wednesday night’s epic win and used it to lose 9-2 to the Blue Jays on Thursday. No, we aren’t drawing conclusions after two nights, but how obvious is it that the team’s problems run much deeper than an injection of youth?

