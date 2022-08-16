ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

BISD: Shots fired at Porter HS, arrests made

By Jesse Mendez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plQYY_0hJHV8Gq00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity.

According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present.

Authorities said the officer in fear for the safety of the staff and students, discharged his weapon at the vehicle, while it approached him

The vehicle fled the scene. Arrests have been made. All students and staff at Porter ECHS are safe and secure.
In addition, there is no lockdown and activity at Perkins Middle School.

Today is the first day of school for BISD.

Police will be having a news conference at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed on ValleyCentral.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

7th person charged in Brownsville kidnapping

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported a seventh suspect was identified and arrested in an aggravated kidnapping. A media release from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call on Avenida Katarina in Brownsville on July 3. When deputies arrived they spoke with a witness who said the victim was […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito PD: Student threatens shooting via Instagram

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito PD responded to a threat of a possible shooting at a middle school. According to a news release from the San Benito Police Department, the incident occurred at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 18 at Berta Cabaza Middle School. San Benito CISD officers informed San Benito police about […]
ValleyCentral

Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell

STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Shots fired in Olmito, three arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported shots were fired at a residence in Olmito. County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies were dispatched to Palmito Street in Olmito on Aug. 13. When deputies arrived they detained three suspects. The suspects were identified as Vandeizel Torres, 21, Crystal Valerio, 17, and Giovanni Cisneros, 22. […]
OLMITO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Sports
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

‘Mastermind’ behind Brownsville kidnapping arrested, again

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over a month after seven people participated in a kidnapping, a man accused of coordinating the crime was arrested again on new charges. On July 3, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to Avenida Katrina in Brownsville in reference to an aggravated kidnapping. According to law enforcement, a witness stated a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old inmate pronounced deceased after collapsing in Starr County Jail

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a 19-year-old inmate from Hidalgo County was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Starr County jail, officials said. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Starr County Jail officials that one of their inmates who was housed in the facility collapsed in his cell Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested for punching officer in face; cop needed surgery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of public intoxication was arrested after allegedly punching a McAllen police officer in the face. The officer punched suffered a broken left ring finger, which was reported to be crooked, and an orbital blowout fracture on his right eye. The officer’s injuries required surgery At 2:14 a.m. Sunday, […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perkins Middle School#Valleycentral Com#Nexstar Media Inc
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case. Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in […]
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman accused of stealing purse at Walmart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a woman who they say stole a purse from a shopping cart. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Walmart located at 2421 Boca Chica Blvd. in Brownsville. Police say a store security camera captured the woman grabbing a purse from a shopping cart […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic stop leads to drug seizure

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest. The sheriff’s media release said a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Aug. 17 on FM 802 by Sunrise Mall. Deputies identified the driver as Eduardo Hernandez Romero. During the roadside investigation, deputies noticed Romero’s demeanor had changed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local defense attorney accused of DWI

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A prominent Hidalgo County defense attorney was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Oscar Rene Flores was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Expedition traveling east on US 83 passing Tom Gill […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

PD: Three arrested outside Planet Fitness for stolen vehicle

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested Wednesday while at Planet Fitness for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Pharr. Pharr police received information in reference to two men spotted around Planet Fitness at the 1300 block of East Business 83. The men matched the description of two suspects accused of stealing a 2017 Buick […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
PORTER, TX
KRGV

Pharr PD arrest three men accused of burglary

The Pharr Police Department made three arrests Tuesday. On Tuesday, Pharr PD received information in reference to two male subjects spotted around the 1300 block of East Business 83 that matched a description of subjects suspected of stealing a 2017 Buick Encore around midnight. Police arrived at the location, where...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes fires teacher accused of injuring disabled child

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District voted to terminate the contract of a teacher accused of injuring a disabled child. At a Mercedes ISD meeting on Tuesday, the board elected to terminate the contact of Maria Luisa Espino. Espino was arrested on June 1 on a charge of injury to a disabled […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Two wanted for theft at Home Depot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are on the search for two suspects involved in a theft. According to a post by Brownsville PD, the incident occurred in a Home Depot, located at 4551 Padre Island Highway. The suspects were seen walking in the business, selecting several items and leaving without paying. Video surveillance captured […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Parking lot incident leads to shooting at BISD school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School. According to BISD, school officers responded to the school to help as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present. Authorities said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy