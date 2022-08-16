Read full article on original website
Related
Another Look At The Ghost Who Haunts Our Davenport Radio Station
Some of our studios in the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion are getting remodeled, It's so cool to see a studio get gutted, and then turned into something absolutely amazing. Some of the technology is so advanced it feels like you're in a spaceship. That also means a lot of new...
Alternating Currents, Lynn Allen, Riverfront Pops Rock the QCA This Weekend
Summer is coming to a close. Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Ky/Ty + the other guy host open mic @ Green Tree Brewery. Tom and Delilah @ Faithful Pilot.
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month
If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Patriot Day Weekend A Riverfest To Support Wounded Vets Will Happen In Le Claire
Patriot Day weekend in Le Claire you'll be able to get out and enjoy everything from fishing, classic cars, food, drink, music and raffles all to support wounded combat veterans and first responders with "Patriot Hunts River Fest". What is Patriot Hunts?. Patriot Hunts provides outdoor experiences to Wounded Warriors...
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Are These The Top 10 Best Rides At Adventureland?
Adventureland has had many great rides come and go over the years. Some great new rides and some amazing older rides still give parkgoers a great experience. Next year we will even see two new rides. Those rides are named the "Flying Viking" and the "Draken Falls" which is a log ride. Personally, I'm excited to see a log ride at the park again.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport
The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Elton John Song Sounds Best with a Symphony? Find Out at Riverfront Pops
Do you love the music of Elton John? Do you want to experience some of his greatest hits as done by a symphony orchestra? Then you don’t want to miss Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Riverfront Pops concert on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30 pm in LeClaire Park in Davenport, IA!
Disney On Ice Is Bringing The Magic Back To The Quad Cities
The most magical show returns to the Quad Cities before the end of the year. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL this December. Your kids will be wanting tickets as an early Christmas present. The good news is that they go on sale very soon.
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See The House of Kolor Jet Car Up Close and Personal Before World Series of Drag Racing
The World Series of Drag Racing is coming up quick, and there's an opportunity for you to get up close and personal with a jet car before it hits the track. House of Kolor's Jet Car, driven by Josette Roach and Dewayne Hill, will be outside of Kickin Kolor at 3718 Rockingham Road, Davenport on Thursday, August 25th.
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?
A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
5 Days of Music and Comedy Returning To Downtown Davenport
Alternating Currents Festival 2022 is bringing five days of music, film, comedy, and art to Davenport from August 21 - 25. "Downtown Davenport, IA will be brimming with energy as nearly two dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists. Check out over 100+ PERFORMANCES & EVENTS at 20+ VENUES! You're encouraged to travel from venue to venue and explore all downtown has to offer. The festival is located in the heart of Downtown Davenport, Iowa where you’ll find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more beyond our official venues."
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
A Quad Cities Community Baby Shower Is Giving Out Free Diapers
Baby showers are always fun to attend, but it's kind of required to buy a gift when you attend unless you're the mother-to-be. But what if we told you there is a baby shower you could attend and you don't have to bring anything? In fact, this baby shower is giving you as the parents free stuff. Quad-City community members, agencies, and organizations are coming together to help parents in the Quad Cities by hosting a drive-thru Community Baby Shower & Resource Event on Wednesday.
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
Davenport’s Southeast Little League Loses First World Series Game
Davenport's Southeast Little League lost their first World Series game on Thursday in a nail-biter of a game. Southeast Little League, the Midwest champs, fell 8-7 against Indiana, the Great Lakes champions. It was a close game, Indiana scored the winning run at the end of the last inning. Two weather delays pushed the game back.
97X
Davenport, IA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0