ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

LIVE: Air Force Band Brings Top Brass To ND/MN

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hear the patriotic sounds of the United States Air Force over the next few days in our region. The Heartland of America Band’s Offutt Brass Quintet is touring North Dakota and Minnesota. They stopped by the KVRR studios for a performance on the morning...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

One of a kind inline race draws skaters from all over

Grand Forks, N.D. (KVRR)- Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon’s 11th year brings 100 racers together from multiple states like Illinois and California, and some made the trip from outside the US, like Canada and Puerto Rico, to explore the course in Grand Forks. “I guess the biggest...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 32nd Ave S and S 48th St shortly before 12:30 today. When crews arrived on scene, they found a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave S.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Road closures for downtown Grand Forks Street Fair

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Temporary street closures will be in place in downtown Grand Forks starting on Thursday, August 18. The closures are to make room for the downtown street fair taking place August 19-20. Setup begins at noon on the 18th. South 3rd Street will be...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet Willie

This week, we’re making a big announcement on the Morning Show. We’re welcoming a brand-new pet rescue to Pet Connection, and they have a big mission to fill. Pride & Joy rescue was established back in 2020 in Cass County, N.D., just around the time the pandemic was making itself felt through the world.
CASS COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#Street Fair#Localevent#East Grand Forks
AG Week

At 105, American Crystal's oldest shareholder has lived the history of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley

OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.
OSLO, MN
kroxam.com

FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022

Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
CROOKSTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
kvrr.com

UND Football Welcoming Challenge of Nebraska Week One

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football opens up their season on the road against Nebraska. It’s the first time the Fighting Hawks are playing a Big Ten opponent since 1975. The capacity of Alerus Center is 21,000. At Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, it’s 90,000. Head coach...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Multiple vehicles damaged by GF fire

A total of five engines and one truck responded to a fire in Grand Forks this afternoon. The Grand Fire Fire Department responded to 4601 32nd Avenue South shortly before 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a semi tractor and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicles were located in the south side parking area of U.S. Foods.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Digi-Key warehouse expansion one of the 10 largest in North America

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Thief River Falls, Minnesota company is celebrating the expansion of its Product Distribution Center, which makes it one of the 10 largest warehouses in North America. Digi-Key Electronics expanded the company’s headquarters by 2.2 million square feet for a combined total...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 20, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isiah Nicholas Goodwin, 25, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault. Whittni Dawn Johnson, 29, of Winger, for 3rd-Degree Drug Sales. Nicholas Andrew Follette, 33, of Crookston, for 1st-Degree DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF County ramps up demolition talk

Although no decision has been made the Grand Forks County Commission has asked staff to look into the cost of demolishing the downtown county parking ramp. A recent report from consultants suggests the structure needs some $2.4 million dollars in immediate repairs – with a 20 year maintenance plan pegged at $5.1 million. The report characterized the ramp to be in poor condition for its age.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota

(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
POLK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy