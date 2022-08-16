Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
LIVE: Air Force Band Brings Top Brass To ND/MN
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hear the patriotic sounds of the United States Air Force over the next few days in our region. The Heartland of America Band’s Offutt Brass Quintet is touring North Dakota and Minnesota. They stopped by the KVRR studios for a performance on the morning...
kvrr.com
One of a kind inline race draws skaters from all over
Grand Forks, N.D. (KVRR)- Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon’s 11th year brings 100 racers together from multiple states like Illinois and California, and some made the trip from outside the US, like Canada and Puerto Rico, to explore the course in Grand Forks. “I guess the biggest...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
TRF residents give a “cluck” about chickens in city limits
by April Scheinoha Reporter There was a lot of clucking in favor of a proposed ordinance to allow chickens in th
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Power restored for almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Co. customers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Power is reported to have been restored to customers. ORIGINAL STORY: Almost 1,400 Cass County Electric Company members in Fargo from I94 to 52 Ave S, and from I29 going west to 42 St are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are aware...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Fire responds to vehicle and semi tractor fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 32nd Ave S and S 48th St shortly before 12:30 today. When crews arrived on scene, they found a semi tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the south side parking area of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave S.
valleynewslive.com
Road closures for downtown Grand Forks Street Fair
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Temporary street closures will be in place in downtown Grand Forks starting on Thursday, August 18. The closures are to make room for the downtown street fair taking place August 19-20. Setup begins at noon on the 18th. South 3rd Street will be...
kvrr.com
Pet Connection: Meet Willie
This week, we’re making a big announcement on the Morning Show. We’re welcoming a brand-new pet rescue to Pet Connection, and they have a big mission to fill. Pride & Joy rescue was established back in 2020 in Cass County, N.D., just around the time the pandemic was making itself felt through the world.
kroxam.com
THE OX CART DAYS MEDALLION HAS BEEN FOUND!
The Crookston Ox Cart Days Festival medallion has been found. Jane Berg found the medallion by the library. Berg receives $200 for finding the medallion.
AG Week
At 105, American Crystal's oldest shareholder has lived the history of sugarbeets in the Red River Valley
OSLO, Minn. — On Aug. 14, 2022, the American Crystal Sugar Company’s oldest shareholder celebrated his 105th birthday with over 200 guests. Earl Mallinger , also the longest resident of Oslo, Minnesota, has been involved in more than 100 harvests during his lifetime. He has farmed with both horses and modern farm equipment, and witnessed firsthand the birth of the American Crystal Sugar Company cooperative. Mallinger’s family were among the first sugarbeet farmers in the Red River Valley region. His farming career and the American sugarbeet industry grew and developed together, and Mallinger still actively farms today. He grows sugarbeets, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in the Oslo area.
valleynewslive.com
‘I can literally say, I did everything I can’: Legal battle underway between Grand Forks and petitioners over Fufeng project land
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A legal battle between the City of Grand Forks and petitioners over the Fufeng project land is underway. The battleground is held in Devils Lake after district judges recused themselves, sending the case to Ramsey County. The petitioners are seeking for the right...
kroxam.com
FIVE GIRLS WILL COMPETE TO TAKE HOME THE TITLE OF MISS CROOKSTON 2022
Five girls will compete for scholarships and the crown of Miss Crookston on Friday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School Auditorium. The five contestants are Emilee Tate, Julia Lallier, Macy Fee, Hannah Brouse, and Mackenzie Aamoth, who all have been working hard to prepare for the pageant to see which one of them will leave with the title and the many prizes that come with it. “We have amazing girls this year; they have just been a joy to get to know and so much fun to be around,” said Pageant Director Jean Ann Bienek.
kvrr.com
UND Football Welcoming Challenge of Nebraska Week One
GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football opens up their season on the road against Nebraska. It’s the first time the Fighting Hawks are playing a Big Ten opponent since 1975. The capacity of Alerus Center is 21,000. At Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, it’s 90,000. Head coach...
KNOX News Radio
Multiple vehicles damaged by GF fire
A total of five engines and one truck responded to a fire in Grand Forks this afternoon. The Grand Fire Fire Department responded to 4601 32nd Avenue South shortly before 12:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found a semi tractor and passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicles were located in the south side parking area of U.S. Foods.
trfradio.com
Viking Area Man Faces Charges Following Incident at Pennington County Humane Society
A Viking area man faces charges following an incident at the Pennington County Humane Society. Sheriff’s Officials in Thief River Falls respond to a disturbance call with “someone from the Humane Society” saying a subject was there “visiting a dog and trying to get the dog to do inappropriate things to him.”
valleynewslive.com
Digi-Key warehouse expansion one of the 10 largest in North America
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Thief River Falls, Minnesota company is celebrating the expansion of its Product Distribution Center, which makes it one of the 10 largest warehouses in North America. Digi-Key Electronics expanded the company’s headquarters by 2.2 million square feet for a combined total...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Isiah Nicholas Goodwin, 25, no address provided, for 5th-Degree Assault. Whittni Dawn Johnson, 29, of Winger, for 3rd-Degree Drug Sales. Nicholas Andrew Follette, 33, of Crookston, for 1st-Degree DUI.
KNOX News Radio
GF County ramps up demolition talk
Although no decision has been made the Grand Forks County Commission has asked staff to look into the cost of demolishing the downtown county parking ramp. A recent report from consultants suggests the structure needs some $2.4 million dollars in immediate repairs – with a 20 year maintenance plan pegged at $5.1 million. The report characterized the ramp to be in poor condition for its age.
Cass County sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol
As of Monday, there have been 52 fatalities on North Dakota roadways. Nine of the fatalities have been related to crashes involving alcohol.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
