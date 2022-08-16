ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Zūm founder strikes balance between accessibility and a massive logistics network

To achieve the feat of modernizing an incredibly outdated, stuck-in-the-mud system, Zūm relies on cloud-based analytics software to create an agile bus routing system with real-time visibility for schools and parents. The startup also uses a diverse fleet that includes buses, vans and cars that it distributes based on specific use cases. For example, kids who live on busier routes will be assigned to school buses, and those who are slightly more remote will be sent vans or cars to increase overall efficiency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Faire and Forerunner get real about retail at TC Disrupt

The startup has had to not only navigate its own business, but also help its customers survive unprecedented supply chain disruptions and adapt to a new normal. Faire currently pegs its customer base at 500,000 retailers and 70,000 brands. Despite the challenges, the startup has fared well during the pandemic. Between October 2020 and May 2022, its valuation increased by about $10.1 billion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Sofy raises cash to grow its no-code mobile app testing platform

Sofy was co-launched in 2016 by Hamid, Hyder Ali and Usman Zubair. Prior to it, Syed was an engineering leader at Microsoft for nearly two decades. Ali also spent the bulk of his career at Microsoft, while Zubair — another Microsoft veteran — has several startups under his belt besides Sofy, including Enfoundery, a tech consultancy for entrepreneurs.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpg#Sparkle#Linus Business
TechCrunch

Sports partnerships are more than just a deal for major crypto companies

I wondered whether these alliances were paying off in a meaningful way, so I asked a few people from major crypto companies and blockchains like FTX, Ava Labs and Algorand to talk about it. “Sports audiences tend to overlap with crypto,” Avi Dabir, vice president of business development at FTX,...
MLB
TechCrunch

Will your company cut your benefits or your co-workers first?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha was joined by TC+ reporter Rebecca Szkutak to wade through the news of the week. It was frantic, it was full, and forgettable it was not!
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Wayfair to lay off 5% of its workforce, or nearly 900 employees

The layoffs represent close to 5% of the company’s global workforce and 10% of its corporate team, according to SEC filings, with 400 jobs being cut in Boston at the company’s HQ. “We were seeing the tailwinds of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I...
BOSTON, MA
TechCrunch

5 investors explain why longevity tech is a long-term play

While we’re still far away from achieving that lofty goal, science has advanced a lot and as life expectancy increased, longevity is now a realm of technology and medicine that aims to increase how long people can live healthily. “There is a common misconception in the general public that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

How W4 plans to monetize the Godot game engine using Red Hat’s open source playbook

Godot, for the uninitiated, is a cross-platform game engine first released under an open source license back in 2014, though its initial development pre-dates that by several years. Today, Godot claims some 1,500 contributors, and is considered one of the world’s top open source projects by various metrics. Godot has been used in high-profile games such as the Sonic Colors: Ultimate remaster, published by Sega last year as the first major mainstream game powered by Godot. But Tesla, too, has apparently used Godot to power some of the more graphically intensive animations in its mobile app.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Work exchange your way to TechCrunch Disrupt for free

That free pass gives you access to the full Disrupt experience — the Disrupt stage, the TechCrunch+ stage, the Discovery stage, breakout sessions, roundtable discussions, the expo floor — where you’ll find the Startup Battlefield 200 — and the Startup Battlefield competition. Volunteers handle a variety...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Google workers call on the company to expand abortion and privacy protections

The Google workers demanded the changes in a petition led by the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU), a labor union that formed last year at the company and now has around 1,100 members. The AWU advocates on behalf of both full-time employees and temporary workers, vendors and contractors (“TVCs”) at Google — a less visible slice of the company’s workforce that’s estimated to be more than 100,000 workers.
LABOR ISSUES
TechCrunch

John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others

Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies (perhaps a reference to id’s “Commander Keen“), has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Go mining for opportunity at TC Sessions: Crypto

Time-sensitive tip: Secure significant savings with special launch pricing on passes and exhibitor packages. Supplies are limited, so go buy your pass or package now — before they’re gone for good and prices go up. Expect to connect and engage with the leading founders, investors, engineers and other...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Apple is launching two new Top Charts for paid podcasts

The “Top Subscriber Shows” list includes 100 paid shows and the “Top Subscriber Channels” list has 100 paid channels with two or more shows. Apple first introduced paid podcast subscriptions last April and expanded to 170 countries later in the year. The company’s competitor Spotify also extended its podcast subscription program globally in November 2021.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy