Video Games

TheDailyBeast

My Favorite Cowboy Boot Brand Just Released a Slip-on and I’m Obsessed

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Scouted Report: My brother offered to buy The Monterrey’s off me the first night I wore them out for drinks. And to that, I said: “No shot, Chief.”Western style has come back in full swing and I couldn't be more thrilled. As a guy who rode a horse one time like fifteen years ago, I take pride in my cowboy digs. I’ve been rocking western boots for years and now that everyone else is picking up on it, I’d like to call out that...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Birkenstock’s New Shearling Sandals Take Cozy to A New Level & They Come in 3 Perfect-for-Fall Colors

Sandal season is here to stay, for good reason. They’re a breathable, comfortable, and stylish choice when it comes to an everyday pair. And chances are you already own a couple of this summer staple in your closet. Luckily, there’s a new excuse to add another sandal to your collection. Meet the strap sandal that’ll be your go-to pair for the fall season. Birkenstock does it again with their latest style that takes cozy to a whole new level. The beloved footwear brand reimagines its fan-favorite styles, the Madrid Big Buckle and Arizona Big Buckle, with a comfy twist. Now, you can...
APPAREL
CNET

The Instant Pot Duo Plus Is Down to Just $63 Right Now

If you want to simplify cooking, consider investing in an Instant Pot. These versatile multicookers can prepare a plethora of plates in one device, helping save you space in your kitchen. Right now Amazon has the Instant Pot Duo Plus marked down by 37%, bringing the price to just $63.
ELECTRONICS
#The Quest#Impulse#Video Game
In Style

An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon

There's no question that a pair of simple white sneakers is an essential part of any wardrobe. But if you already have that need filled in your closet, it's worth grabbing a statement pair to spice up your neutral outfits. Don't worry — we're not saying you should start wearing neon shoes (although we totally support that choice); rather, add in a style with subtle texture and flair, like these Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are on sale for $36 at Amazon.
SHOPPING
HollywoodLife

These Forever Classic Boots That Celebs Love Are Finally On Sale Just Before Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Summer will soon be coming to an end, which means fall fashion is on its way. As we say goodbye to flip-flops, shorts and trendy bathing suits, we’ll gladly welcome fall staples into our wardrobes such as hoodies, scarves and boots. This classic iconic boot by Dr. Marten’s has celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid pairing them with their favorite looks. The best part is, these leather platform boots are on sale for 40% off on Amazon!
APPAREL
CNET

Score Splatoon 3 for Just $49 With This Exclusive Preorder Deal

Splatoon 3 hits store shelves on Sept. 9 but you can already save on it with this preorder deal. Over at SuperShop, you can snag a copy for just $49 -- a discount of $11 compared to its retail price -- when you use our exclusive promo code CNETSPTN during checkout. Shipping is free.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Does Battle Rope Slams In Ombré Leggings, Crop Top & Chunky Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross turned an intense workout session into a sleek and sporty style moment. The “Black-ish” actress ditched her usual eclectic attire and edgy accessories for highly functional and fashionable workout gear. On Tuesday, Ross uploaded a video of herself completing a rope swing exercise. She simply captioned the quick clip, “battle rope business.”  Battle ropes target most of the muscles in your body including, abdominals, shoulders, back and upper and lower body. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The “Girlfriends” star made sure she was dressed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Goes High-Low With Boyfriend Jeans, Celine Handbag, Nike Air Max Sneakers & Chromatica Ball Tour Shirt

Lady Gaga stepped out in style while in New York City — with a pair of sleek sneakers to match. While strolling throughout Manhattan, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a Chromatica Ball tour white T-shirt, given an an edgy twist from split-hemmed sleeves, distressing, prints and silver embellishments. The piece was paired with light blue boyfriend jeans, as well as simple black sunglasses and a mesh baseball cap. To give her ensemble a sophisticated finish, Gaga also carried Celine’s shiny white leather Trapeze Triomphe handbag, a flap shoulder style with a swirling Triomphe silver monogram-shaped clasp that hails from the brand’s Winter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'I have bought four pairs so far!': Amazon shoppers can't stop buying these stretchy pull-on crop trousers - good thing they come in 37 colours

SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline will earn an affiliate commission. If you can't face wearing trousers in the summer months, then thousands of Amazon shoppers have found a comfortable solution to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Farm Rio Debuts First Fall Footwear Collection with Colorful Puffer Boots, Crochet Mules and More

Farm Rio is expanding its footwear range this season, thanks to its first-ever fall collection. In the new line launching this week, the Brazilian brand continues the focus on color and artisanal craftsmanship that began in its debut shoe launch with Nordstrom this spring. Highlighting the rich colors and tonal hues seen throughout the season, the vegan fall collection spotlights relaxed mules and clogs. Both in flat, low-heeled and platform styles with rounded toes, the style is given a vibrant Farm Rio makeover with bursts of tropical color. Faux leather is reworked with bright beaded patterns and fringe, while elsewhere swirling botanical...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNET

Take Advantage of Additional Discounts on Crocs' Clearance Items

School is starting across the country, and parents are rushing to complete their back-to-school shopping. You can save a little extra cash on shoes for your kids -- or just grab something for yourself. Save an additional 20% off all clearance items with the code EXTRA20. Or use the code 2FOR40 at checkout and snag two pairs of select sandals for just $40. Worried they may not live up to the hype? Crocs offers no-hassle returns and a 90-day limited warranty, as well as free shipping on any purchase over $45.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals: Save on Options for All Room Sizes

If the summer heat is getting to you, a portable air conditioner is a must-have. Whether you work from home and need to keep yourself and essential gear cool during the day or your home simply can't accommodate a window-mounted air conditioner, a portable air conditioner should be on your shopping list.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Kangol Debuts Apparel Line Inspired by Old School Streetwear Styles

With a strong influence over hip-hop and fashion history, Kangol is channeling classic ’90s styling into its debut apparel collection. The inaugural launch features pieces for both men and women that include premium hoodies, jogger sets, tracksuits, graphic T-shirts and more. Details, colors and materials used all signify iconic old school styles, making the entire collective extremely versatile for everyday looks that bring a touch of flair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNET

Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%

If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This Insignia Air Fryer Is Just $30 Right Now, Down From Its $100 Price Tag

Air fryers have taken kitchens across the world by storm in recent years. They're safe, affordable and relatively healthy ways to get crispy fried food without hot stoves or greasy oil. Many kitchens now have air fryers as a staple small appliance, just like toasters or coffee makers. There are lots of different kinds of air fryers out there, but if you're looking for a great deal on a good air fryer, check out this 3.4-quart Insignia digital air fryer, now just $30 at Best Buy, which owns the Insignia brand.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Previews an Awesome Limited-Edition Spec

The 911 GT3 RS show car that Porsche brought to Monterey Car Week on Friday might just look like a rad (and vibrant) configuration. But this RS actually previews a new limited-production GT3 RS that'll soon be available to US customers, called the Tribute to Carrera RS Package. This year...
CARS
HollywoodLife

TikTok Just Found A Cheaper Alternative To The Iconic Skims Bodysuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We love keeping up with Kim and the rest of the Kardashians as much as we love her cozy Skims loungewear — but those prices aren’t as easy to keep up with. The luxury loungewear and shapewear brand is curated by Kim Kardashian. herself is super comfy but pretty pricey.
TV & VIDEOS

