ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Veteran NHL forward Derek Stepan receives professional tryout with Carolina Hurricanes

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2Jlk_0hJHUMVY00
Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Stepan James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes are bringing Derek Stepan back but not on an NHL contract yet. According to CapFriendly, the veteran forward has agreed to a professional tryout with the Hurricanes, where he spent last season.

Stepan is still only 32, but now has 12 full seasons and more than 800 regular season games under his belt. The 2008 second-round pick quickly made it to the NHL with the New York Rangers and was a dynamic two-way center from day one, scoring 21 goals and 45 points as a rookie. While his production has declined in recent years, he was still rather effective for the Hurricanes this season. Despite averaging fewer than 11 minutes a night, he scored 9 goals and 19 points in 58 games, while offering an outstanding 56% faceoff rate, easily the best of his career.

None of those points came on the power play, and even in his limited minutes the team didn’t shelter Stepan with easy deployment. With that in mind, it was surprising to see him passed over when free agency started, as there’s obviously still some value in the veteran forward even after so many years.

Still, perhaps he wants to give Carolina every chance to sign him, and since the team is currently over the cap ceiling they have an agreement worked out for down the road. Once the season begins (or in the days just prior), the Hurricanes can place Max Pacioretty on long-term injured reserve to free up some cap flexibility and then ink Stepan to a new deal.

We’ve seen similar things happen in the past, though there is no guarantee it happens in this case. A camp invitation at least will allow Stepan to show the league that he’s healthy and ready to go for his 13th season, wherever that may be.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Calgary Wranglers announce name, sign five players

After announcing its name Tuesday, Calgary’s AHL affiliate has signed five players to AHL contracts for 2022-23. Formerly known as the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Wranglers will begin play at the Scotiabank Saddledome next season. The five players signed were goalie Daniil Chechelev (whose NHL rights are owned by...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Why has free-agent forward Tyler Motte drawn so little interest this offseason?

With their sights set on a Stanley Cup, the New York Rangers found themselves active buyers at last year’s trade deadline. Although the team made a few additions, forward Andrew Copp, whom the team acquired from the Winnipeg Jets, stole most of the attention. However, the team would have one of the more underrated deadline pickups, bringing in two-way energy forward Tyler Motte from the Vancouver Canucks. While it was the likes of Copp, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin who drove the Rangers offense up front, Motte showed through his complete game just how valuable he was to a team that was able to make a deeper playoff run than many had anticipated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights progressing on contract talks with center Nicolas Roy

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy was one of the team’s few bright spots in what was a difficult 2021-22 campaign, a season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 25-year-old flew past his career highs in production, playing 78 games and scoring 15 goals and 39 points. Roy is a big center who still has room to grow, and the Golden Knights are understandably bullish on his future. He’s a restricted free agent who did not elect arbitration, and he is currently in the negotiation process with the Golden Knights for an extension.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins re-sign center Patrice Bergeron to one-year deal

Not only does this bring back one of the best players in Bruins history but Bergeron has done the team a huge favor by agreeing to such a reasonable contract. Because he is over the age of 35 and signing a one-year deal, he’s eligible for performance bonuses. If any part of that bonus money would put the team over the salary cap ceiling by the end of the year, they can be pushed to the 2023-24 books.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman

The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile of free-agent center Derick Brassard

Once again, the height of free agency has come and gone and veteran journeyman Derick Brassard finds himself without an NHL contract heading into next season. Though not an ideal situation, Brassard may not be too uncomfortable, having been in this situation each of the past few years, the team at PHR profiling the forward in this series each of the previous three offseasons as well (2019, 2020, 2021). Brassard may find himself looking for a contract late in the game for a fourth straight offseason, but given the value he brings and his ability to secure a spot each year, there is reason for optimism.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Stepan
Person
Max Pacioretty
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent defenseman Anton Stralman presents an opportunity for teams in need of leadership, depth

At the peak of his game, defenseman Anton Stralman was possibly the most underrated two-way defenseman in the league. In his late 20s, his first few seasons in a Tampa Bay Lightning uniform were his best, receiving some Norris votes and flourishing in a top-four role on an emerging Tampa team looking to win. Since signing a well-paid free-agent deal with the Florida Panthers in 2019, though, his point production and his defensive play have declined severely.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks re-sign Caleb Jones, Philipp Kurashev

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that they have official re-signed forward Philipp Kurashev and defenseman Caleb Jones each to one-year contracts. Jones’ contract is worth $1.35M, while Kurashev’s is worth $750K. Both players were currently RFAs. By re-signing the pair, Chicago has now re-signed all remaining RFAs on their books, concluding all of their remaining necessary offseason work at least.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks to sign Denver captain Cole Guttman

The Chicago Blackhawks front office certainly isn’t on vacation. After signing Jack Johnson late Tuesday night, the team is now expected to sign college free agent Cole Guttman according to Scott Powers of The Athletic. Guttman, 23, was a draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning but failed to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Carolina Hurricanes#The New York Rangers
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coming off a career season, why is Sonny Milano still a free agent?

Before 2021-22, it looked like Sonny Milano’s career was headed in the direction many other former top prospects’ careers had gone. A talented run of scoring at lower levels, a solid first season in pro hockey and then a stagnant development track that leads to an inability to hold down an NHL spot. That’s seemed to be where Milano was going.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Frederik Gauthier signs in Switzerland

Gauthier, 27, was the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round pick at the 2013 NHL draft, getting selected 21st overall. His choice came off the back of a successful debut campaign for the Rimouski Oceanic, a season where he scored 60 points in 62 games. Gauthier’s big six-foot-five frame intrigued scouts, and they believed that his polished defensive game would provide a solid base for the Maple Leafs development staff to work off of and hope to develop a two-way force.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha

Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

The arbitration breakdown for Coyotes winger Lawson Crouse

It’s likely to be a long weekend for representatives of Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes as they prepare for a Monday morning arbitration hearing to decide the forward’s next contract, or perhaps try to settle it ahead of time. A veteran of six NHL seasons, Crouse has two more seasons as a RFA and had filed for arbitration ahead of the deadline for players to elect on July 17.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Breaking down the conditions in the Sean Monahan trade

Seeing conditional draft picks get dealt is commonplace in this day and age. However, the stipulations on them are usually easy enough to understand. Whether it’s a third-round pick dropping down to a fourth if a player doesn’t play enough games for their new team, or a second-round pick upgrading to a first if the team in question wins the Stanley Cup, the conditions on trades are sensible, at least for the majority of the time.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils sign forward Fabian Zetterlund

The New Jersey Devils have signed restricted free agent forward Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal carries an NHL salary of $750K, an AHL salary of $125K, and a minor league guarantee of $175K. Zetterlund was not yet eligible for salary arbitration. Zetterlund, 22, is poised to...
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Dmitri Osipov signs professional tryout with Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are bringing free agent Dmitri Osipov to camp this season, as CapFriendly reports he has signed a professional tryout with the club. Osipov has played with the Rockford IceHogs the last several seasons. Now 25, the Russian-born Osipov has been on this side of the ocean for...
ANAHEIM, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy