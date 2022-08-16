Read full article on original website
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Aug. 18
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Aug. 18. Driver arrested for DWI during a traffic stop on 8th St. and Bemidji Ave. N. DWI, 10:12 p.m. Traffic stop on Irvine Ave. and 3rd St....
No withdrawals reported in Bemidji School Board contest
None of the 23 candidates withdrew their names for the Bemidji School Board contest. Candidates had until yesterday to withdraw. There are ten candidates vying for three four-year terms, with two incumbents. The incumbents are Carol L. Johnson and Sarah Young, and newcomers in the challenge include Ashley Brue, Jenny...
“Fill the Boot” drive tomorrow at Bemidji Brewing
Local firefighters will hold the annual Fill the Boot Drive tomorrow outside Bemidji Brewing. According to a release, the Professional Firefighters Association Local 2302 will continue this long-standing tradition to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association to accelerate research and advance care. Firefighters will have boots in hand asking...
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Aug. 17
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Traffic stop on the 2200 block of Division St. W. Multiple arrested. Suspicious, 6:02 p.m. Report of a suspicious person wielding a knife on the 500...
Parks and Rec plan on the agenda for Bemidji City Council work session
The Bemidji City Council will hear an update on Parks, Trails & Recreation in their work session Monday. According to a memo from Parks and Rec Director Marcia Larson, the update will review the work that has been done so far on the plan to redevelop parks and trails and how recreational services and programs are provided.
Special meeting to hear final report of jail needs and feasibility study
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting next week to hear the Jail Feasibility and Needs Assessment. According to a release from Sheriff Ernie Beitel, the jail has “experienced many challenges over the years.”. “The challenges faced include severe housing capacity limitations, an inability for...
Violent crime up 16 percent in Greater Minnesota
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the statewide crime report late last week. The statistics show violent crime is up more than 21 percent across the state, both inside and outside the metro area. Violent crime in Greater Minnesota rose 16 percent and in the metro counties, rose nearly...
