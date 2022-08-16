Read full article on original website
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jeff Hatfield’s term as Vanderburgh County Commissioner is over in less than five months, and he won’t be seeking re-election. Before he goes, Hatfield went in front of the Vanderburgh County Council with hopes that in the coming years, salaries across the board can increase, even if he won’t see it himself.
Crowded buses trigger uproar of concern in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — School has been in session for only a week and parents are already speaking out in parts of the Tri-State. Concern has grown as a new video has spread across social media showing the over-crowded buses in Daviess County. This wasn’t the first issue the school corporation has come across […]
Walk the Blue Bridge Saturday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bridge Day is Saturday. That means you’ll be able to walk across the Blue Bridge!. It’ll be open to walkers from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning. That means no traffic over the river into Spencer County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
House catches fire in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a large house fire in Hopkins County on Friday morning. The house fire broke out on Franklin Street in Dawson Springs. Fire crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. Neighbors sent us video...
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctor Scott Davis is a Combustion Systems Expert and CEO of Gexcon. He’s a seasoned explosion investigator, and he says when you investigate an explosion like the one on Weinbach Avenue, you’ve got to start ruling things out before you can land on a cause.
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update to a new shared kitchen coming to Evansville. The Bedford Collab has successfully raised $50,000 in under 50 days. Because of this goal being met, the Bedford Collab will now receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to start phase one of the renovation.
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - On Friday evening, two people were flown to a Louisville burn center after a home just north of Allendale was destroyed in a possible explosion. According to law enforcement, the two injured people were the only occupants. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan said when he arrived...
Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate
2 flown to the hospital after house explosion in Illinois
The sheriff said a group of neighbors pulled one victim from the house, before it was fully engulfed in flames.
Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of investigating the murder of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr, authorities say two people are now facing charges. One of them - his own wife. Authorities are investigating a crash involving a bus in Posey County. The sheriff says three people were taken to the...
3 people sent to hospital after crash involving school bus in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews in Posey County were called to a crash involving a school bus. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of State Road 62 and Sauerkraut Lane, which is west of Mount Vernon. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says a school bus...
Wife and convicted murderer both charged in death of Evansville firefighter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been charged with murder in the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr. One suspect is Doerr’s wife, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr. In July, she pleaded not guilty to perjury charges connected to the case. [Wife of murdered firefighter pleads not guilty to perjury charges]
Hundreds of people gather to celebrate at Multicultural Festival
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The HydroFair wasn’t the only event drawing large crowds this weekend in Owensboro. The 24th annual Multicultural Festival took place just a couple of miles away from the riverfront. Hundreds of people attended Saturday’s event, which was held at First Presbyterian Church. The event...
‘Hayes Strike’ breaks maiden in second career race at Ellis Park
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Just days remain in the Ellis Park 2022 summer meet, and everyone at the track is looking to finish on a high note. Up to now, the meet has been a great success with increased purse monies for allowance and maiden special weight races, as well as six-figure purses for the track’s two biggest stakes days, boosting race fields and attendance numbers.
Students at UE move into dorms
Police: 3 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Saturday. This happened on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 41 North. According to police, 28-year-old Rebecca Flippin was driving southbound in an SUV when her vehicle was hit by a truck, driven by 60-year-old Cereise Snyder, that was turning onto the highway from the McDonald’s parking lot.
Hydrofair highlighted during Friday After Five
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party starts in Owensboro for Friday After Five. Tanner Holbrook was live at English Park on Sunrise with details. The last Friday After Five is September 2.
