EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jeff Hatfield’s term as Vanderburgh County Commissioner is over in less than five months, and he won’t be seeking re-election. Before he goes, Hatfield went in front of the Vanderburgh County Council with hopes that in the coming years, salaries across the board can increase, even if he won’t see it himself.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO