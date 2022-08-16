Read full article on original website
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
CNET
Google Workers Sign Petition Demanding Protection of Abortion Search Data
More than 650 Google employees have signed a petition asking CEO Sundar Pichai and other top executives to protect people's abortion-related search and location data, according to a Thursday tweet by the Alphabet Worker's Union, a union of employees and contractors for Google's parent company. Along with demands to protect...
CNET
T-Mobile Data Breach: Are You Eligible for Part of the $350 Million Settlement?
In 2021, T-Mobile was the victim of a massive data breach that exposed millions of users' personal information. As a result, current and past customers may be owed money from the settlement of a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit. The mobile carrier has agreed to a $350 million payout to settle litigation...
CNET
Twitter Profited From Users' Data Without Their Consent, Lawsuit Alleges
Twitter is facing more legal woes for allegedly providing advertisers user phone numbers and email addresses without their consent. In 2019, the company disclosed that personal information users handed over for a security feature may have been used for targeted advertising. On Thursday, two Twitter users sued the social media...
CNET
After Getting Laid Off, File for Unemployment Immediately: Here's How to Do It
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Even as the official US unemployment rate remains low, the threat of layoffs looms. An Aug. 18 PwC Pulse Survey of business leaders shows that 50% of respondents are reducing the size of their workforces. Computer giant Apple and online furniture retailer Wayfair both announced layoffs in the past few days.
CNET
Apple's Safari Gets a Security Fix for Some MacOS Models
Apple released an update for its web browser, Safari, on Thursday to address a security issue in some older operating systems. The company said Safari 15.6.1 is meant to address a WebKit vulnerability that could lead to an arbitrary code execution on MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina. Apple wrote...
CNET
6 Reasons the X1 Credit Card Is Worth the Wait
The X1 Card* is a unique new credit card that offers innovative features in security, rewards and credit-building features. You can't sign up for it immediately -- I had to spend six months on the waitlist to get my invite -- but the wait will pay off if you get approved.
CNET
Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%
If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
CNET
Best AirPods Deals: $69 Off AirPods Pro, $100 AirPods 2 and More
AirPods are a top choice if you use an iPhone, iPad or Mac thanks to the devices' seamless integration with Apple's earbuds and you don't have to pay full price with the AirPods deals currently available. Plus, with Labor Day sales and a rumored October Prime Day around the corner, these AirPods deals should stick around for a while.
