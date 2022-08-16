Read full article on original website
CNET
Score Splatoon 3 for Just $49 With This Exclusive Preorder Deal
Splatoon 3 hits store shelves on Sept. 9 but you can already save on it with this preorder deal. Over at SuperShop, you can snag a copy for just $49 -- a discount of $11 compared to its retail price -- when you use our exclusive promo code CNETSPTN during checkout. Shipping is free.
CNET
Netflix With Ads Won't Let You Download Shows, Report Says
Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not include a popular feature. The streaming giant doesn't plan to let subscribers download content for offline viewing on its ad-supported tier, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg. The new ad-supported tier, which is expected to arrive in early 2023, apparently won't allow customers...
CNET
Pokemon Go Zamazenta Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset
Pokemon Go has brought back not one, but two legendary Pokemon for a limited time. Pokemon Sword and Shield's cover monsters, Zacian and Zamazenta, are appearing in raids through the end of the month, giving you another chance to add them to your collection. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Zamazenta before it leaves the raid rotation.
CNET
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
CNET
11 Roku Tips and Tricks to Up Your Streaming Game
One of Roku's signature advantages is that it's easy to get right to your streaming content. But that doesn't mean that your Roku device lacks tricks and advanced features to enhance the viewing experience. Roku's are some of the most popular and well-reviewed streaming devices available for your TV because of their ability to be simultaneously easy to use and feature-rich.
