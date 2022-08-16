ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Beardsley Zoo’s second ‘Zoomobile’ hits the road

BRIDGEPORT — The coming school year is about to get a little more wild, as Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s second Zoomobile will soon be roaring off to schools and other educational facilities in the region. “We are now doubling our efforts to get out there and provide programming,”...
Vacant Trumbull Board of Finance seat filled

TRUMBULL — Justin Scheuble has been selected to fill the spot on the Board of Finance left vacant by longtime volunteer Elaine Hammers last month. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro appointed him Aug. 9, after he had been recommended for the open position by the Trumbull Republican Town Committee. According...
Trumbull Fryborg delayed another 4 to 6 weeks

TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons understands that people are getting impatient for the opening of the new branch of Fryborg. He’s getting pretty antsy himself. “I’m so anxious and ready to get open,” said Gibbons, who already has both a Fryborg food truck and a Milford location of the restaurant. “I want to be open as fast as I can.”
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree

NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say

EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
Trumbull extends moratorium on recreational cannabis sales

TRUMBULL — It will be at least another year without retail sale of recreational pot in town, following a Wednesday vote by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to extend its moratorium on cannabis sales in town, which was originally passed in August 2021 and set to expire on Sept. 1. That vote came roughly a month after recreational marijuana use and possession became legal in Connecticut, on July 1, 2021.
Police identify 19-year-old killed in East Windsor highway crash

EAST WINDSOR — Police have identified the driver of a car who died in a fiery collision with a tractor trailer Sunday night on Interstate 91. Owen Thomas Contreras, 19, of North Granby, died in the crash, which happened about 11:20 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, state police said Wednesday.
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
