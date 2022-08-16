Read full article on original website
How Danbury’s Tarrywile Park has kept afloat amid falling revenue, increased visitors during COVID
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DANBURY—When COVID-19 swept through the state of Connecticut and families were forced inside to quarantine for a prolonged duration, Tarrywile Park became a haven for many. The 722-acre park is the second largest in the state and ranks...
Beardsley Zoo’s second ‘Zoomobile’ hits the road
BRIDGEPORT — The coming school year is about to get a little more wild, as Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s second Zoomobile will soon be roaring off to schools and other educational facilities in the region. “We are now doubling our efforts to get out there and provide programming,”...
Amid turnover, Tweed New Haven Airport Authority chooses new officers, keeps Picard as chairman
NEW HAVEN — At a time of significant turnover on the Tweed New Haven Airport Authority with several longtime members leaving as terms expire, the authority elected a new slate of officers this week, with only Chairman John Picard retaining his role. The authority board of directors unanimously elected...
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
Vacant Trumbull Board of Finance seat filled
TRUMBULL — Justin Scheuble has been selected to fill the spot on the Board of Finance left vacant by longtime volunteer Elaine Hammers last month. First Selectman Vicki Tesoro appointed him Aug. 9, after he had been recommended for the open position by the Trumbull Republican Town Committee. According...
Trumbull Fryborg delayed another 4 to 6 weeks
TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons understands that people are getting impatient for the opening of the new branch of Fryborg. He’s getting pretty antsy himself. “I’m so anxious and ready to get open,” said Gibbons, who already has both a Fryborg food truck and a Milford location of the restaurant. “I want to be open as fast as I can.”
Police: Northford man killed in North Haven after car hits tree
NORTH HAVEN — A 31-year-old Northford man was killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of Middletown Avenue around 1 a.m. where they found a vehicle had struck a tree, Police Chief Kevin Glenn said. “He...
Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
Trumbull extends moratorium on recreational cannabis sales
TRUMBULL — It will be at least another year without retail sale of recreational pot in town, following a Wednesday vote by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to extend its moratorium on cannabis sales in town, which was originally passed in August 2021 and set to expire on Sept. 1. That vote came roughly a month after recreational marijuana use and possession became legal in Connecticut, on July 1, 2021.
Police identify 19-year-old killed in East Windsor highway crash
EAST WINDSOR — Police have identified the driver of a car who died in a fiery collision with a tractor trailer Sunday night on Interstate 91. Owen Thomas Contreras, 19, of North Granby, died in the crash, which happened about 11:20 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, state police said Wednesday.
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
