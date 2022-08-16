TRUMBULL — It will be at least another year without retail sale of recreational pot in town, following a Wednesday vote by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to extend its moratorium on cannabis sales in town, which was originally passed in August 2021 and set to expire on Sept. 1. That vote came roughly a month after recreational marijuana use and possession became legal in Connecticut, on July 1, 2021.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO