Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
You should probably update your Apple devices right now
Apple is directing users of most of its devices to update their software after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems that it says "may have been actively exploited."
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
Apple security alert: How to update your iPhone software and ensure you are safe from latest security bug
Apple has released a major security alert, affecting its iPhones, iPads and Macs.The company says that a pair of dangerous bugs in its operating system mean that hackers can get access to some of the most important parts of Apple device’s software.What’s more, the company has warned that the problem may already have been actively exploited by hackers. That means that an attack is out there, and any device running software that hasn’t been updated is potentially at risk.Luckily, it is a relatively straightforward process to update any Apple device and stay safe from the bug. In fact, it...
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
CNET
How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say
Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
Comments / 3