Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
Paul George, Clippers slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard reality
There’s no denying that there’s currently a lot of hype surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers this coming season. So much so, that some folks even see them as a potential darkhorse to win it all in 2022-23. At this point, however, the Clippers’ success will rely heavily on...
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."
LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"
Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Horace Grant’s Michael Jordan-era championship rings with Bulls are up for auction
The championship rings of Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Horace Grant, are up for auction. The said rings were from the Bulls’ first three-peat from 1991 to 1993, during which Grant played a pivotal role for Chicago alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. According to TMZ, the rings feature Grant’s last name, Chicago’s season record on one side, and the championship title year and postseason record on the other.
‘I cherish those guys’: Andrew Wiggins gets real on career-changing influence of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins will never be the era-defining NBA superstar he looked like as a teenage prodigy. After helping the Golden State Warriors win a championship, though, it’s safe to say Wiggins has fully shed the “bust” label that dogged him during his ill-fated time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Only certain players in the league are […] The post ‘I cherish those guys’: Andrew Wiggins gets real on career-changing influence of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets teammates Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving spotted together amid breakup rumors
At this point, it feels like it’s only going to be a matter of time before the Brooklyn Nets announce a trade deal for Kevin Durant. The former league MVP has made it abundantly clear that he wants out, and it seems like Brooklyn is doing their part, albeit with a bit of restraint on […] The post Nets teammates Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving spotted together amid breakup rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwyane Wade makes incredible legal move for trans child Zaya
In an incredible show of love and support for his trans child Zaya, NBA icon Dwyane Wade has reportedly filed a request to legally change her name and gender. According to The Blast, Wade made the petition on the Los Angeles Superior Court. The former Miami Heat star is requesting for his child’s name to be changed from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. He also wants his child to be declared female in all legal documents.
Lakers superstar LeBron James blatantly recruited by Seahawks amid CrawsOver pro-am appearance
LeBron James once again made headlines on Saturday after it was announced that he was set to make a surprise appearance in Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver pro-am league on Sunday. As it turns out, the Seattle Seahawks saw this as an excellent opportunity to try and recruit the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to their team.
NBA stars go crazy after Leon Edwards shocks the world with Kamaru Usman KO
Several NBA stars were tuned in on Saturday’s UFC 278 fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, and sure enough, none of them expected the ending of the showdown. Edwards knocked Usman out with a brutal head kick in the final minute of the contest, sending the whole sports world into a state of shock. Everybody knew Edwards had that fight in him, but to actually take him down like that? Now that is something fans didn’t see coming.
Heat icon Udonis Haslem goes full LeBron James with announcement on retirement decision announcement
Who could forget when ESPN produced a full segment on LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat back in 2010? Udonis Haslem certainly hasn’t forgotten about that momentous occasion, and it seems like he wants to come out with his own version of the same. According to...
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs Browns
With a Philadelphia Eagles preseason Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns, fans will tune in to watch players battle for roster spots. Ahead of the Eagles-Browns game, we’ll be making our Eagles preseason Week 2 predictions. Philadelphia narrowly lost in their first preseason matchup, losing 24-21 to the New York Jets. The Eagles are […] The post Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
